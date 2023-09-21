Golfweek Ranks Tidewater Among South Carolina’s Top 10 Public Courses

Experience the breathtaking beauty and challenge of Tidewater's fourth hole, where nature and golf unite in perfect harmony. Discover serenity on Tidewater Golf Club's 14th hole - where the fairway meets the tranquil waters for an unforgettable golfing experience. Find serenity and challenge on Tidewater's 8th hole, where nature and precision collide. Tee off into golfing bliss! Dive into the challenge of Tidewater Golf Club's 17th hole – where every swing counts in this breathtaking coastal oasis. Chasing Dreams Down the Fairway: A stunning view of Tidewater Golf Club's 18th hole, where memories meet the clubhouse backdrop.

Tidewater Golf Recognized as Top 10 Public Course in South Carolina by Golfweek

The golf course is a great equalizer. It brings out the best in all of us.” — Arnold Palmer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golfweek has unveiled its annual list of “The Best Courses You Can Play 2023,” ranking the top public layouts in each state, and Tidewater Golf Club was again ranked among golf-rich South Carolina’s best.

Golfweek’s nationwide panel of experts tabbed Tidewater as the Palmetto State’s seventh-best design, placing it alongside Kiawah Resort’s Ocean Course and long-time PGA Tour host Harbour Town Golf Links among the top 10.

Featuring nine holes that play along either Cherry Grove Inlet or the Intracoastal Waterway, Tidewater wows golfers with stunning views and a layout that challenges every part of a player’s game. The beauty of the par 3 third hole, which features a green that resides along the edge of Cherry Grove, is matched by the challenge of putting the ball on the proper tier, highlighting the appeal of a course that has anchored thousands of Myrtle Beach golf trips.

The honor is another in a long line for Tidewater, the reigning South Carolina Golf Course of the Year. The layout has, at various points, been ranked among America’s top 100 public courses by Golf Magazine and Golf Digest,

“To be ranked among South Carolina’s top 10 public golf courses is incredibly gratifying, especially when you take into account how many great layouts there are throughout the state,” said Chris Cooper, Tidewater’s general manager. “Rankings like these are a testament not only to the quality of Tidewater’s design but also our staff, which works tirelessly to exceed the expectations players have for the course.”

The holes along Cherry Grove - 3, 4, 12, and 13 - attract much of the attention, but Tidewater’s inland challenges are equally vital to the experience. From the short par 3 seventh to the mammoth par 4 14th hole, the layout presents a riveting test every step of the way.

With the busy fall season on the horizon, golfers are flocking to the Myrtle Beach Elite package, a multi-round offer that allows group leaders to pair Tidewater with layouts such as Prestwick Country Club, Arrowhead Country Club, and Arcadian Shores Golf Club.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit the course’s website at TidewaterGolf.com.

