Global Internet Advertising Market to Hit Sales of US$ 4,678.12 Bn By 2031 | North America to Capture Over 42% Revenue
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global internet advertising market is witnessing a growth in revenue from US$ 476.46 billion in 2022 to US$ 4,678.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 29.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The popularity of social media and the accessibility of sophisticated, automated advertising platforms have contributed to the considerable rise of the online advertising sector over the years. As per Astute Analytica, Internet advertising continued to be the most profitable and fastest-growing segment of the digital marketing business in 2022.
Since social media has become more popular, companies have discovered that sponsored content and advertisements may be a successful method to connect with their target markets and market their brands. This is especially true in nations like Japan, where social media usage is widespread, and users are spending more time there overall, due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, social media platforms account for over 50% of growing digital marketing efforts in Japan, where the number of social media influencers has sharply increased in recent years. These and other business developments are likely to fuel the continued expansion of the global market
The expansion of the internet advertising market is due to a combination of cutting-edge advertising strategies and the rising popularity of mobile app-based advertising. Due to the rise in smartphone usage, which is predicted to reach US$ 1,722 billion in 2031, mobile advertising is LIKELY to grow at an exponential rate. With the help of digital platforms, advertisers are increasingly using these strategies to connect with customers in more engaging and individualized ways.
CPM to Capture Over 33% of Revenue of Global Internet Advertising Market
Digital advertising's CPM (Cost Per Thousand) model has acquired universal acceptance and is expected to contribute over 33% of the industry's revenue in 2022. No matter how many clicks or conversions an advertisement generates, this strategy costs advertisers a set fee for every 1,000 impressions.
For instance, Google search advertisements typically cost US$ 38.40 per CPM, whereas Google display network advertising costs $3.12 per CPM. The average CPM for various ad networks might vary significantly. However, the cost per mile will vary depending on the ad network, season, and type of advertisement.
Given that CPM accounts for such a sizable portion of Internet advertising market revenue, it is likely that it will continue to be widely used for years to come as marketers seek to optimize their reach and exposure while putting special emphasis on maximizing their content and inventiveness.
North America to Capture Over 42% Revenue of Global Internet Advertising Market
North America has a sizable Internet advertising market that generates over 42% of revenue due to the region's high internet penetration rates, sophisticated digital infrastructure, and concentration of leading technological firms. It has a very advanced digital economy, which includes well-known ad networks like Google, Facebook, and Amazon. Advertising expenditures in the United States are large on a global scale and draw sponsors from all sectors.
Since smartphones and tablets are widely used in North America, mobile advertising is witnessing significant development. For instance, in the USA, 51% more time is spent on mobile media than on a desktop. In order to target the expanding user base, advertisers heavily spend on mobile ad formats. In-app ads, mobile search ads, mobile video ads, and mobile-friendly website ads are just a few examples of the formats used in mobile advertising.
Amazon and other regional e-commerce behemoths have made significant investments in the area to grow their market share. Today, more Americans use Amazon to find things than Google, which has compelled marketers to fund the company's online advertising. The North American continent is where businesses like Facebook and Google get the majority of their advertising revenue. Thus, this area is anticipated to have a sizable market share due to rising social media usage and advertising costs.
Competitive Insights: Google Leading the Global Internet Advertising Market
Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Twitter are the top market participants in the international online advertising sector. The report also shows that Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Verizon, and Amazon are the top five target corporations for the majority of digital ad spending (about 71%).
Although a few major businesses dominate the market, there is still plenty of room for new competitors to establish themselves and take market share. There are numerous options for entrepreneurs and small enterprises to succeed in this extremely lucrative sector thanks to the development of ad technology and the accessibility of data.
It seems undeniable that Google will continue to be a big player in the sector given its apparent control of the global market. Google has been able to generate almost 33% of the revenue of the internet advertising sector, amounting to 113.49 billion U.S. dollars in 2022, due to its broad ad network of domains, partner sites, and apps. This figure shows a significant increase from Google's total revenue of US$ 283 billion in 2022, and Google is still a dominant player in the international online advertising business.
Some of the Prominent Players include
• Adobe Systems Inc.
• Alibaba Group Holdings Limited
• Amazon Web Services, Inc.
• Baidu, Inc.
• Facebook, Inc.
• Google LLC
• Hulu LLC
• International Business Machines Corporation
• Microsoft Corporation
• Twitter Inc.
• Verizon Communication Inc.
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global Internet advertising market segmentation focuses on Platform, Advertising Model, Ad Format, Enterprise Size, Ad-Type, Industry Verticals, and Region.
By Platform
• Mobile
• Desktop and Laptop
By Advertising Model
• CPM (Cost Per Mile/ Cost Per Thousand)
• Performance
• Hybrid
By Ad Format
• Search
• Banner
• Video
• Others (Classifieds, Lead Generation, Audio)
By Enterprise Size
• Large Enterprise
• Small Enterprise
• Medium-Sized Enterprise
By Ad- Type
• Display Advertisement
• Mobile Advertisement
• Search Engine Advertisement
• Social Media Advertisement
• Hybrid Advertisement
• Other Advertisements
By Industry Verticals
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Media and Entertainment
• BFSI
• Education
• Retail and Consumer Goods
• Transport and Tourism
• IT and Telecom
• Others
By Geography
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Russia
o Poland
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of APAC
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
