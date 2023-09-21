Five Expectations That Are Always Met At Tidewater Golf Club

12 and 13 hole at Tidewater Golf Club The crystal award for Tidewater Golf Club winning South Carolina Golf Course of the Year Tidewater Golf Club in North Myrtle Beach Tidewater golf clubs eighteenth and ninth holes with clubhouse in the distance. North Myrtle Beach Golf Course North Myrtle Beach golf course. Tidewater Golf club third and twelfth hole in the distance

Experience Excellence: Tidewater Golf Club Delivers Five Unwavering Expectations!

Excellence is not an act but a habit, and at Tidewater Golf Club, we make excellence our everyday standard.” — Pierre Rattini

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expectations are part of every golf trip, especially when a group leader books a junket to Myrtle Beach, the game’s most popular destination. When Tidewater Golf Club, one of the premier public courses in South Carolina, is part of an itinerary, anticipation rises to another level.

For golf groups whose next vacation includes Tidewater, here are five expectations the acclaimed layout always delivers on:

Breathtaking Beauty

Myrtle Beach’s coastal beauty is at the heart of the area’s appeal, and no course better showcases those views than Tidewater. Home to nine holes that play along either Cherry Grove Inlet or the Intracoastal Waterway plan to take pictures of the course and send them to envious friends at home.

Unforgettable Challenges

Tidewater’s natural beauty doesn’t overshadow the quality of the layout. The fourth hole, a par 4 that plays along Cherry Grove, is arguably the area’s best two-shotter, rewarding a tight draw off the tee before setting up a daunting approach to a green ringed by deep face bunkers. A pair of short par 4s on each side - Nos. 7 and 15 - and a collection of par 3s that are among the Grand Strand’s best only adds to the fun.

Great Experience

The staff at Tidewater understand the responsibility that comes with operating a premier public course and delivers an experience from the bag drop through the 19th hole that is the equal of the golf. Don’t just take our word for it.

“You get exactly what you pay for here,” E Stauffer wrote in a 5-star Google review. “Breathtaking views and golf by the shoreline. Doesn’t get much better. Staff and service was top notch, as well as the facility itself. If you’re in Myrtle Beach…. Come to Tidewater Golf Club.”

Great Greens

As one would expect, Tidewater is home to outstanding greens complexes from both a conditioning and design perspective. Holes like No. 4 and No. 13 feature dramatic undulation, while other challenges, particularly on the inland holes, are more subtle. From a conditioning perspective, golfers who covet a smooth, fast roll will never be disappointed.

The Good Times Don’t End With The Final Putt

Joey’s Clubhouse Grille, located onsite, is outstanding. Fresh ingredients, made-from-scratch entrees, and a bar overlooking the course make Joey’s an ideal spot to enjoy a post-round meal and a cold drink.

For more information or to book a tee time, visit the course’s website at TidewaterGolf.com.

Reviewing The Best Golf Courses In Myrtle Beach SC - Tidewater Golf Club