Breakfast Cereals Market estimated to reach US$40 billion by 2028 driven by evolving consumer taste and preference
The breakfast cereals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.21%, from an estimated market size of US$26.930 billion in 2021 to US$35.935 billion in 2028.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the breakfast cereals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.21% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$35.935 billion by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the breakfast cereals market growth are the changing purchaser ways of life, expanding well-being mindfulness, and the accessibility of a wide assortment of oat choices.
Breakfast cereals are a popular food item that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. There are many different types of breakfast cereals available in the market, ranging from classic bran flakes to the sweetest, wackiest flavor combinations imaginable. The nutritional value of breakfast cereals can vary greatly depending on the brand and type. Some cereals are high in added sugar and salt, while others are low in fiber. It is important to choose cereals that are heart-healthy and provide a good source of nutrition. Porridge, no added sugar or salt muesli, and shredded whole wheat cereal are some of the best options for a heart-healthy breakfast.
The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in December 2022, Kwality, otherwise called Pagariya Food Items Pvt. Ltd presented another line of low-valued and healthy breakfast cereals in India intended to offer a more comprehensive combination of nutritious morning dinner options. The reach, which begins at INR 49, contains six choices: Natural product Rings, Muesli Crunchy Almond and Raisins, and Corn Drops, and is without any trace of refined wheat flour. The rollout of this new choice is a part of Kwality's expectation to make solid cereals accessible to a more extensive crowd.
Based on type, the breakfast cereals market is segmented into Hot Cereals and Ready to Eat Cereals. The Ready to Eat segment is experiencing substantial growth in the breakfast cereals market. The increasing demand for convenience and nutritious breakfast options is driving the growth of the ready-to-eat cereal segment. Ready-to-eat cereals are also a popular choice for children, which is further fuelling the growth of the segment.
Based on product, the breakfast cereals market is divided into corn-based breakfast cereals and Others. The corn-based breakfast segment is experiencing substantial growth in the breakfast cereals market due to its versatility. Corn-based breakfast cereals can be eaten on their own, with milk or yogurt, or with other toppings such as fruit, nuts, and seeds. This makes them a convenient and versatile breakfast option. They are typically low in fat and calories, and they are a good source of fiber.
Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into online and offline. The online segment is experiencing substantial growth in the breakfast cereals market due to the increasing popularity of online shopping. Online retailers offer a wide range of breakfast cereals from different brands and flavors. This gives consumers more choice and flexibility when purchasing breakfast cereals. Online retailers often offer competitive prices on breakfast cereals.
Geographically, North America accounts for a significant role in capturing a major share of the global breakfast cereals market owing to several key factors. North America is home to some of the leading breakfast cereal manufacturers in the world, such as Kellogg's, General Mills, and Post Foods. These companies offer a wide range of breakfast cereal products to meet the needs of their customers. North Americans consume more breakfast cereals per capita than any other region in the world. This is due to several factors, including the convenience and perceived health benefits of breakfast cereals.
As a part of the report, the major players operating in the breakfast cereals market, that have been covered include General Mills, Nestle S.A., Kellogg Company, Dr. Oetker, Freedom Foods Group, Carman's Fine Foods, Food for Life Baking Co. Inc., POST HOLDINGS, INC, and B&G Foods Inc. among other major market players.
The market report segments the breakfast cereals market on the following basis:
• BY TYPE
o Hot cereals
o Ready-to-eat cereals
• BY PRODUCT
o Corn-based breakfast cereals
o Others
• BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
o Online
o Offline
• Supermarkets
• Convenience stores
• Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• General Mills
• Nestle S.A.
• Kellogg Company
• Dr. Oetker
• Freedom Foods Group
• Carman's Fine Foods
• Food for Life Baking Co. Inc.
• POST HOLDINGS, INC
• B&G Foods Inc.
