Work Comp Now Enhances Broker Offerings through Pioneering Partnership with Gig Worker Solutions
Empowering the 74 million members of the Gig Economy with access to true group benefits, workers compensation, and resources previously reserved only for W2 employees.
"Work Comp Now amplifies its offerings via a partnership with Gig Worker Solutions, empowering its brokers with unmatched benefits and solutions."RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Work Comp Now, renowned for simplifying the process of obtaining workers’ compensation insurance, today announced a transformative partnership with Gig Worker Solutions. This collaboration aims to provide insurance brokers an unparalleled advantage, equipping them with robust resources to cater to the unique needs of gig economy workers and the companies that depend on their services.
Elevating Insurance Broker Solutions
With the integration of Gig Worker Solutions’ benefits and resources, Work Comp Now brokers will now be able to offer an enhanced range of group benefits to their self-employed clientele. This includes not only workers’ compensation but also major medical, retirement planning, and other vital benefits, all available at competitive rates.
Ralph Mencia, Managing Partner of Work Comp Now, expressed his enthusiasm: "By teaming up with Gig Worker Solutions, we're supercharging our brokers' arsenal, allowing them to offer game-changing solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of the gig economy. It’s about more than just insurance—it’s about ensuring the prosperity of a workforce that is the backbone of our modern economy."
The Gig Economy Revolution
Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions, echoed the sentiment, stating, “This alliance represents a monumental stride forward in reshaping how the insurance industry supports and interacts with the burgeoning gig economy. Together, we are bringing tangible, comprehensive solutions to the brokers of Work Comp Now.”
A Transformative Impact
Beyond the direct benefits to gig workers, this partnership stands to redefine how businesses engage with the gig economy. Companies that depend on gig workers can now be confident that their contractors have access to premier benefits, enhancing retention, loyalty, and overall job satisfaction.
Furthermore, our platform offers critical protections against looming regulatory shifts. With potential reclassifications by the Department of Labor turning 1099 workers into W2 employees as early as next month, both companies and gig workers face significant risks. Our combined platform proactively addresses this concern, eliminating the associated risks at no cost to companies. This not only provides peace of mind but also ensures access to previously unattainable benefits and resources for gig workers.
About Work Comp Now
Work Comp Now, a brainchild of industry veterans Ralph Mencia and Greg Craddock, revolutionizes the workers’ compensation insurance space. Their innovative platform enables appointed agents to swiftly access quotes for their clients, ensuring affordability and simplicity across industries. Dive deeper at https://www.wcinsnow.com/.
About Gig Worker Solutions
Gig Worker Solutions, a leader in the Tech PEO space, aims to bridge the divide faced by gig economy workers, offering benefits typically reserved for traditional W2 employees. Their vision encapsulates a future where all workers, irrespective of their employment status, can thrive. Learn more at https://www.gigworkersolutions.com/.
