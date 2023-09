The 25th contemporary art fair opens 13 October in Zurich

ART FAIR ZURICH - ART-ZURICH.COM ART FAIR ZURICH - ART-ZURICH.COM ART FAIR ZURICH - ART-ZURICH.COM

The 25th ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH art fair presents contemporary art from 13 to 15 October 2023 at the Kongresshaus Zurich.

ZURICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, September 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 1999, the fair offers an extensive range of contemporary art for the art-loving public.EventART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 202325th fair for contemporary art13 to 15 October 2023Zurich Convention Center (Kongresshaus), SwitzerlandPress sectionPress photos for publication: www.art-zurich.com/photos Press release: www.art-zurich.com/pressrelease Posters, banners and ad templates: www.art-zurich.com/banner About the fairThe ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH art fair is now in its 25th year. The international art fair presents contemporary art of all styles in the centrally located Kongresshaus Zurich.The fair offers a wide range of contemporary art in various formats and price categories. With the participation of international galleries and artists, the diversity of the works on display offers the opportunity to discover new artistic voices from different cultural backgrounds.The fair places great emphasis on personal encounters and exchanges between artists, dealers and visitors. Discussions with the artists at the fair stands offer a unique opportunity to learn more about the works and the artists' creative process.ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH 2023 promises an exciting and varied art experience and the opportunity to enjoy and discover contemporary art in all its forms.Exhibitors 2023List of exhibitors: www.art-zurich.com/2023 Texts about the exhibitors: www.art-zurich.com/exhibitors Detailed presentations of the exhibitors: www.fineartdiscovery.com Exhibition catalogue: www.art-zurich.com/catalogue VenueZurich Convention Center / KongresshausClaridenstrasse 1, CH-8002 Zürich, SwitzerlandOpening hoursFriday, 13 October: 12:00 - 18:00Friday, 13 October: 18:00 - 22:00 (Late Night)Saturday, 14 October: 10:00 - 20:00Sunday, 15 October: 10:00 - 19:00TicketsDay ticket Fri./Sat./Sun.: CHF 20.- / 10.-Late Night: CHF 30.- / Free admission with invitationTickets at the box office or at TicketcornerHow to get thereMap and info: www.art-zurich.com/visit Tram Halt Bürkliplatz oder StockerstrasseTram stop Bürkliplatz or StockerstrasseCar park Park Hyatt or BleicherwegContactE-Mail: info@art-zurich.comAccreditation: www.art-zurich.com/evip Contact: www.art-zurich.com/contact Art, Culture and Business Metropolis Zurich:Located in the heart of Europe and the centre of Switzerland, Zurich is the cultural and economic capital of Switzerland. The city offers a unique mix of experiences and sights. The city's diversity attracts visitors from all over the world. Zurich has been awarded several times as the city with the highest quality of life in the world. Zurich is one of the most popular cities for the art business. Many multinational companies have their headquarters here.BBIFA.com - Swiss Art Fairs and Exhibitions | ArtInfos.net Swiss Event ServicesOffice: BB International Fine Arts GmbH, Churerstrasse 160b, CH-8808 Pfaeffikon, Switzerland

ART INTERNATIONAL ZURICH - Contemporary Art Fair since 1999 / Internationale Kunstmesse in Zürich