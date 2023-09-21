Nutraceutical Ingredients Market to Garner $327.3 Bn, by 2031 at 7.3% CAGR |Archer Daniels Midland, Cargill Incorporated

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Rise in consumer preference for functional foods & surge in incidence of chronic diseases among the population drive the global nutraceutical ingredients market

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nutraceutical Ingredients Industry generated $163.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $327.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The most popular category of components for nutraceuticals will continue to be nutrients, which include proteins, fibers, and different specific functional additions. As food and beverage manufacturers throughout the world roll out new high-value-added nutritious preparations, proteins will experience the fastest growth. The demand for functional additives and fiber nutrients will rise as a result of growing clinical proof of their health benefits and rising usage in specialized foods and beverages.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

AMWAY CORPORATION

AOR International

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Danone

EID Parry India Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Herbalife Ltd.

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Matsun Nutrition

Mead Johnson

Nestle S.A.

Natrol Inc.

Royal DSM

Valensa International

The report analyzes these key players of the global nutraceutical ingredients market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

The nutraceutical ingredients market is analyzed based on type, form, application, and region. By type, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into probiotics, vitamins, minerals, proteins, dietary fibers, and others. Further, proteins segment is bifurcated into plant proteins and animal proteins. Among these, the probiotics segment occupied the major nutraceutical ingredients market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Due to growing awareness of the health advantages of probiotics, the segment is predicted to maintain its notable growth pace. Probiotics are frequently used to treat diarrhea, cramps, and gastritis brought on by antibiotic use, which disturbs the balance of bacteria in the colon by killing both good and bad bacteria.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The region that dominated the global nutraceutical ingredients market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest nutraceutical ingredients market growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region has experienced significant expansion over the past several years as a result of the participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers. Thus, all these nutraceutical ingredients market trends are driving the market growth.

Asia-Pacific to achieve the fastest growth by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period, 2021-2031 due to the increased participation of major pharmaceutical and food and beverage manufacturers in the production of nutraceutical ingredients in the region. However, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the global nutraceutical ingredients market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for nutraceuticals with medicinal advantages in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

By form, the nutraceutical ingredients market is divided into dry and liquid. The liquid segment is growing at a moderate rate during the forecast period. Ingredients for liquid nutraceuticals can be produced easily and affordably. Since they are easier to consume than dry products, liquid products are expected to grow more quickly in the near future. Manufacturing beverages, animal feed, and personal care products uses liquid form of substances because of their high compatibility with other ingredients. Personal care product demand is rising as a result of rising consumer disposable income, which will fuel segment growth for liquids over the forecast period.

