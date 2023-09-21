Operating Media: Pioneering Digital Marketing Training Institute Celebrates Over a Decade of Excellence
Operating Media, India's leading digital marketing training institute, proudly announces its 12th year of successful operation since its inception in 2011. Situated in the bustling city of Mumbai, Operating Media has emerged as a trailblazer in digital marketing education, equipping over 11,000 students with the skills necessary to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape.
Operating Media has consistently stood as a beacon of innovation and excellence in digital marketing training. The institute has garnered a reputation as one of the oldest and most trusted training centers in the nation, and its journey has been marked by transformative success stories of students who have gone on to excel in the dynamic world of digital marketing.
Over the past decade, Operating Media has cemented its position as the go-to institute for anyone seeking a thriving career in digital marketing. Its comprehensive and up-to-date curriculum covers the entire spectrum of digital marketing, including search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click advertising (PPC), social media marketing, content marketing, email marketing, and more. Students receive hands-on training, ensuring they are well-prepared to tackle real-world digital marketing challenges.
One of the distinguishing features of Operating Media is its unwavering commitment to providing 100% placement assistance to its students. The institute has a strong network of industry connections, which has led to numerous success stories where graduates have secured lucrative positions in top digital marketing agencies and renowned companies. The institute's alums have become a testament to its effectiveness in nurturing digital marketing talent.
Operating Media's Director, Harsh Pareek, expressed their enthusiasm, saying, "We are thrilled to celebrate our 12th year of empowering students with the skills needed to excel in digital marketing. Our journey has been enriching, and we take immense pride in our students' achievements. As we look ahead, we remain dedicated to staying at the forefront of digital marketing education, adapting to industry trends, and providing the highest quality training."
For more information about Operating Media and its digital marketing training programs, please visit operatingmedia.com
About Operating Media:
Operating Media, established in 2011, is one of India's oldest and most esteemed digital marketing training institutes based in Mumbai. With a legacy of over a decade in digital marketing education, Operating Media has trained over 11,000 students and earned a reputation as the leading institute for those seeking a career in digital marketing. The institute is renowned for its exhaustive curriculum, expert faculty, and 100% placement assistance.
