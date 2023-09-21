Revolutionary Car Seat Cushion Unveiled: Redefining Comfort for Commuters
EINPresswire.com/ -- The USA-based company, Ergo21, is found to achieve a designated spot in the global cushion industry at present due to its latest innovation of car seat cushions using the revolutionary LiquiCell technology, aiming at enhancing the comfort level for long-distance travelers and daily commuters.
With the recent announcement of original seat cushions for cars, Ergo21 has witnessed a significant rise in sales, thereby conquering a top position in the global cushion market, all thanks to the state-of-the-art LiquiCell technology.
History suggests that LiquicCell is a medical technology that has been used in the making of hospital beds and recliners for individuals who were unable to move due to severe posture-related health problems. This miracle technology proved to be highly effective in preventing numbness, fatigue, and pressure sores besides improving blood circulation which brought about its introduction in the office chair industry.
Steve Gambhir, the founder of Ergo21, has meticulously utilized this miracle technology and created a wide range of ergonomic seat cushions or travel cushions, marking a revolution in the cushion and pillow industry. Now, the question arises what made Gambhir indulge in the use of such technology in the making of back support cushions?
The founder had once suffered from severe back pain occurring due to his regular long-distance commutes by car. His back ailments incited him to search for a perfectly designed cushion that could provide long-term health benefits and comfort to individuals facing back health problems. After several months of research, he discovered the LiquiCell technology, licensed it, and utilized it for making his products.
After introducing an array of comfort seat cushions, Ergo21 has launched Original Car Seat cushions which are found to be compatible with BMW, Toyota, Honda, and Mercedes. Regarding the idea of introducing these cushions for SUVs, the founder mentioned, “As a trustworthy name in the industry, we always try to reinvent our products with the changing needs of people. While we have an enormous product range when it comes to lumbar support cushions, we are still keeping a tab on the issues and requirements of people who spend hours traveling every day to school, office, or college. Tapping the potential of the market, we made sure that our ergonomically designed cushions are the best travel cushions.”
Glorifying his state-of-the-art car seat cushions, Gambhir added, “Our seat cushions for cars feature technologically advanced LiquiCell technology that alleviates back pain by distributing the pressure evenly, thus, reducing excessive vertical pressure, which causes numbness, fidgeting, and tailburn.”
The Original Car Seat cushions are great for every seat including office chairs, trucks, luxury cars, recliners, wheelchairs, etc. They are lightweight, packable, and can be easily carried to every location where the user needs to sit for long hours such as concerts, auditoriums, churches, etc. Considering the use of Ergo21 car seat cushions, Gambhir said, “Ergo21 cushions are compatible with BMW, Toyota, Honda, & Mercedes seats. These seat cushions for trucks are lightweight and easy to carry. Even if you are traveling by train or plane, you can use them! What sets them apart from other products in the market is the robust construction, advanced technology, and versatility!”
These cushions are a step ahead of ordinary gel, foam, and air-based cushions. Besides their multipurpose use, the Ergo21 seat cushions are prized for their high-quality polyurethane foam strategically combined with the LiquiCell technology. Four liquid-filled membranes are used in the making of Ergo21 seat cushions that remain in constant motion to allow the user’s body to glide and float. In addition to the use of high-grade core material, that is, PU foam, and advanced medical technology, Ergo21 ensures the use of durable micro-stretch fabric for the enhancement of the user’s seating experience regardless of their weight.
oyour
The Original Car Seat cushions are now available in three different sizes - Regular Size (18″ x 17″ x 2”) which is recommended for those who weigh up to 185 or 195 lbs, Regular Size (one inch thicker, 18″ x 17″ x 3″), and Large Size (19.5″ x 19″ x 2.5″) which is recommended for those who weigh up to 200 lbs or need extra support. These ergonomically designed cushions are recommended for use as an aid for buttock pain, hip pain, groin pain, leg pain, sciatica, compressed discs, and other posture-related problems faced by commuters.
The Mechanism of LiquiCell Technology
The technology uses a combination of low-viscosity fluids, which are strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls the soft tissue compression and reduces the shear stress and skin friction. This reduces the perpendicular pressure and offers support to your sit bones. The Ergo21 Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion features four hand-stitched water membranes, which makes sitting comfortable for hours as it lets the body glide by reducing friction.
Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight, pliable, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute the pressure and make it easy to sit for a prolonged period. A local US foundry provided Ergo21 with a specific density open cell foam that is meant to absorb road vibrations without being uncomfortable for the sitting muscles. Then, a specially designed LiquiCell Membrane is applied on top to enhance blood flow while safeguarding delicate skin tissues from deterioration.
About Ergo21
Dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract the health issues related to lower back pain, Ergo21 is a leading name in the industry. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions, and more, the company has gained 1000+ positive reviews across multiple platforms including 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. Gambhir’s keen interest in improving the quality of life of customers through focused innovation has led Ergo21 to achieve a significant milestone of selling over 100,000 unique cushion units recently. This has further motivated the founder to give thought to expansion in the existing line of products.
Steve Gambhir
With the recent announcement of original seat cushions for cars, Ergo21 has witnessed a significant rise in sales, thereby conquering a top position in the global cushion market, all thanks to the state-of-the-art LiquiCell technology.
History suggests that LiquicCell is a medical technology that has been used in the making of hospital beds and recliners for individuals who were unable to move due to severe posture-related health problems. This miracle technology proved to be highly effective in preventing numbness, fatigue, and pressure sores besides improving blood circulation which brought about its introduction in the office chair industry.
Steve Gambhir, the founder of Ergo21, has meticulously utilized this miracle technology and created a wide range of ergonomic seat cushions or travel cushions, marking a revolution in the cushion and pillow industry. Now, the question arises what made Gambhir indulge in the use of such technology in the making of back support cushions?
The founder had once suffered from severe back pain occurring due to his regular long-distance commutes by car. His back ailments incited him to search for a perfectly designed cushion that could provide long-term health benefits and comfort to individuals facing back health problems. After several months of research, he discovered the LiquiCell technology, licensed it, and utilized it for making his products.
After introducing an array of comfort seat cushions, Ergo21 has launched Original Car Seat cushions which are found to be compatible with BMW, Toyota, Honda, and Mercedes. Regarding the idea of introducing these cushions for SUVs, the founder mentioned, “As a trustworthy name in the industry, we always try to reinvent our products with the changing needs of people. While we have an enormous product range when it comes to lumbar support cushions, we are still keeping a tab on the issues and requirements of people who spend hours traveling every day to school, office, or college. Tapping the potential of the market, we made sure that our ergonomically designed cushions are the best travel cushions.”
Glorifying his state-of-the-art car seat cushions, Gambhir added, “Our seat cushions for cars feature technologically advanced LiquiCell technology that alleviates back pain by distributing the pressure evenly, thus, reducing excessive vertical pressure, which causes numbness, fidgeting, and tailburn.”
The Original Car Seat cushions are great for every seat including office chairs, trucks, luxury cars, recliners, wheelchairs, etc. They are lightweight, packable, and can be easily carried to every location where the user needs to sit for long hours such as concerts, auditoriums, churches, etc. Considering the use of Ergo21 car seat cushions, Gambhir said, “Ergo21 cushions are compatible with BMW, Toyota, Honda, & Mercedes seats. These seat cushions for trucks are lightweight and easy to carry. Even if you are traveling by train or plane, you can use them! What sets them apart from other products in the market is the robust construction, advanced technology, and versatility!”
These cushions are a step ahead of ordinary gel, foam, and air-based cushions. Besides their multipurpose use, the Ergo21 seat cushions are prized for their high-quality polyurethane foam strategically combined with the LiquiCell technology. Four liquid-filled membranes are used in the making of Ergo21 seat cushions that remain in constant motion to allow the user’s body to glide and float. In addition to the use of high-grade core material, that is, PU foam, and advanced medical technology, Ergo21 ensures the use of durable micro-stretch fabric for the enhancement of the user’s seating experience regardless of their weight.
oyour
The Original Car Seat cushions are now available in three different sizes - Regular Size (18″ x 17″ x 2”) which is recommended for those who weigh up to 185 or 195 lbs, Regular Size (one inch thicker, 18″ x 17″ x 3″), and Large Size (19.5″ x 19″ x 2.5″) which is recommended for those who weigh up to 200 lbs or need extra support. These ergonomically designed cushions are recommended for use as an aid for buttock pain, hip pain, groin pain, leg pain, sciatica, compressed discs, and other posture-related problems faced by commuters.
The Mechanism of LiquiCell Technology
The technology uses a combination of low-viscosity fluids, which are strategically placed on pressure points. The flow of the liquid controls the soft tissue compression and reduces the shear stress and skin friction. This reduces the perpendicular pressure and offers support to your sit bones. The Ergo21 Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion features four hand-stitched water membranes, which makes sitting comfortable for hours as it lets the body glide by reducing friction.
Every LiquiCell pad is lightweight, pliable, and contains urethane membranes sealed in low-viscosity liquid. These membranes distribute the pressure and make it easy to sit for a prolonged period. A local US foundry provided Ergo21 with a specific density open cell foam that is meant to absorb road vibrations without being uncomfortable for the sitting muscles. Then, a specially designed LiquiCell Membrane is applied on top to enhance blood flow while safeguarding delicate skin tissues from deterioration.
About Ergo21
Dedicated to offering smart solutions to counteract the health issues related to lower back pain, Ergo21 is a leading name in the industry. With an exhaustive range of lumbar support cushions, including wheelchair cushions, original cushions, sports cushions, coccyx cushions, lumbar cushions, travel cushions, mesh chair set cushions, and more, the company has gained 1000+ positive reviews across multiple platforms including 500+ five-star reviews on Amazon. Gambhir’s keen interest in improving the quality of life of customers through focused innovation has led Ergo21 to achieve a significant milestone of selling over 100,000 unique cushion units recently. This has further motivated the founder to give thought to expansion in the existing line of products.
Steve Gambhir
ERGO21
+1 800-307-9082
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Simply the Best Travel Cushion I used for my European Bus and plane vacation