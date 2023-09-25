‘A Holocaust Legacy’ by Kenneth Wolfe to be published by Chiselbury on 1 October 2023
The story of one family living in the shadow of possibly the greatest crime in history
A moving story, so wonderfully told. It is a haunting book”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiselbury, the independent publisher, is pleased to announce that ‘A Holocaust Legacy’ by Kenneth Wolfe will be published on 1 October 2023.
This book is an intriguing story of how even for the smallest family the effects of war can cause lasting havoc.
This personal story goes from the universality of the horror of war to the particular experience of a damaged couple struggling for survival in a free host country. It illustrates human capacity to survive and how the author overcame a dislocated past to reach out for a better future.
Early reviews of ‘A Holocaust Legacy’ commented:
“A moving story, so wonderfully told. It is a haunting book” Lady Antonia Fraser
“A wake-up call for our times” Nigel Newton, founder and Chief Executive of Bloomsbury Publishing
“This is a remarkable story… This modest and at times whimsical book is a moving and engaging read which I found hard to put down.” The Rt Rev James Newcome, Bishop of Carlisle
‘A Holocaust Legacy’ is available for discounted pre-purchase here. It will be published in hardback (ISBN 978-1-916556-10-2) and Kindle/ePub on 1 October 2023 priced £22 (or local equivalent). For a review copy please contact info@chiselbury.co.uk.
About the author
Dr Kenneth Wolfe was born into a dislocated family in wartime Britain. His asylum-seeking Berlin-born parents: father a Jew, who invented the ‘self-seal’ envelope; mother, an Aryan professional pianist, had fled to Britain. Here they were safe and allowed to marry. Yet the tragedy that consumed Dr Wolfe's grandparents - they had remained in Germany and were killed by the Nazis in September 1941 - affected his parents for the rest of their lives. Their marriage became a disaster for them and their unwanted child, this author.
Wolfe’s struggle to overcome the travails of dysfunctional relationships and lack of formal education caused him to reach out for a better life. Without any qualifications and leaving school at 16 his future was rescued by a church community that became family, that set him on a path to become a university lecturer, teacher and scholar committed to closing the chasm between the believer and scholar with enhanced historical understanding, especially Anti-Semitism.
His research led him to publish the book ‘The Churches and the BBC, The Politics of Broadcast Religion’ to critical acclaim. He was religious affairs adviser to the Independent Television Authority and Thames TV.
