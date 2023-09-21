Intelligent Memory Partners with Synergistic Sales to Expand Market Reach in Illinois and Wisconsin

Intelligent Memory is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Synergistic Sales, providing a new alliance for memory solutions in the midwestern US.

We are thrilled to join forces with Synergistic Sales... We believe that together, we can provide exceptional memory solutions to our customers in the Midwest.” — David Raquet, Global VP of Sales and Marketing for of Intelligent Memory

IRVINE, CA, USA, September 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Memory , a leading provider of memory and storage solutions for industrial and embedded markets, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Synergistic Sales , a well-established manufacturer representative serving the states of Illinois and Wisconsin. The partnership officially commenced on August 1, 2023, and is expected to bring a new level of synergy to the memory solutions in the midwestern US.Synergistic Sales, in operation since 1989, boasts a rich history of serving the Industrial Market with excellence. Headquartered in Mount Prospect, Illinois, and equipped with a second office in Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for providing top-tier solutions to its clients. With an impressive line card that complements Intelligent Memory's product offerings, this collaboration is set to provide substantial benefits to both organizations and their customers.Intelligent Memory specializes in legacy memory products tailored for industrial applications. As one of the rare memory manufacturers offering both DRAM components and DRAM modules spanning from SDRAM to DDR4, alongside a customizable NAND flash memory portfolio, Intelligent Memory's extensive product range, featuring various capacities and configurations, stands as one of the most comprehensive offerings available from a single source in the market. IM’s model aligns perfectly with Synergistic Sales' business focus. This partnership opens up exciting possibilities for expanding their presence in the Illinois and Wisconsin markets.David Raquet, Global VP of Sales and Marketing for of Intelligent Memory, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Synergistic Sales. Their extensive experience with over 30 years in the industry and their dedication to the Industrial Market make them an ideal partner for us. We believe that together, we can provide exceptional memory solutions to our customers in the Midwest."Synergistic Sales' leadership team is equally excited about the collaboration. Tom Mahon, Partner of Synergistic Sales, commented, "Intelligent Memory's reputation for delivering high-quality memory solutions is well-known. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to offer our clients an even broader range of products and services, further enhancing our ability to meet their unique needs."As Intelligent Memory and Synergistic Sales embark on this new journey together, they are committed to delivering outstanding memory solutions and exceptional customer service to the Illinois and Wisconsin markets.About Intelligent Memory:IM has been developing memory products for demanding industrial applications since 1991 (as Pacific Force Technology Limited until 2013). The extensive product portfolio consists of DRAM ICs and modules (from SDR to DDR4) and a variety of managed NAND products and has been designed to meet the industry's demands for quality, reliability, durability, and long-term availability. For more information about Intelligent Memory and its products, please visit www.intelligentmemory.com About Synergistic Sales:Synergistic Sales an MTI Holdings company, is a manufacturer representative with over three decades of experience, specializing in serving leading manufacturers of electronic and electro-mechanical components, display and system-level products. With headquarters in Mount Prospect, Illinois, and a presence in Wisconsin, Synergistic Sales has a strong track record of delivering top-quality solutions to its clients, aligning perfectly with Intelligent Memory's mission to provide cutting-edge memory solutions. For inquiries about Synergistic Sales, please contact Dawn Musil via sales@synergisticsales.com, or visit www.synergisticsales.com

Intelligent Memory's NAND Flash Product Overview