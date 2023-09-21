"The Gift of Eldoria" author Andrea Ampelio Meli book cover

"The Gift of Eldoria," a spellbinding collection of fantasy tales, penned by the author Andrea Ampelio Meli and edited by Fondation J-O Basel now available.

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing "The Gift of Eldoria" - A Spectacular Collection of Fantasy Tales by Andrea Ampelio Meli

The literary world is abuzz with excitement as "The Gift of Eldoria," a spellbinding collection of fantasy tales, penned by the prolific author Andrea Ampelio Meli and meticulously edited by Fondation J-O Basel, is now available to the public.

Prepare to embark on an enchanting journey to the realm of Eldoria, where magic and imagination intertwine in each of the captivating stories woven by Andrea Ampelio Meli. This limited edition book, published by Fondation J-O Basel, is nothing short of a collector's dream, with only 1000 copies available worldwide.

"The Gift of Eldoria" is not just a book; it's an experience. Each page is a portal to a world of mythical creatures, epic adventures, and uncharted realms. Meli's storytelling prowess is on full display, as readers are transported to a realm where dreams come to life.

Limited to 1000 copies, this exquisite edition is a testament to the dedication and craftsmanship of Fondation J-O Basel. The book is not merely a literary work but a piece of art in its own right, with intricate illustrations and luxurious materials that make it a true collector's item.

Priced at 1000 Euros per copy, "The Gift of Eldoria" is a testament to the value of literary treasures. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of this fantasy world, and enthusiasts of both literature and art are encouraged to secure their copy promptly.

Don't miss your chance to own a piece of literary history. "The Gift of Eldoria" is now available exclusively at Fondation J-O Basel. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Eldoria today.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Fondation J-O Basel

Mr Rudy Pessina

rudy@fondationjo.com

[About the Author]

Andrea Ampelio Meli is a renowned artist known for his vivid imagination and ability to transport readers to fantastical worlds. With "The Gift of Eldoria," he continues to captivate audiences with his storytelling prowess.

[About Fondation J-O Basel]

Fondation J-O Basel is a prestigious art foundation and publishing house known for its commitment to producing high-quality, limited edition books that combine literature and artistry. They take pride in curating literary works that are both exquisite in content and presentation.