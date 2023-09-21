THE EXCHANGE TRX SET TO OPEN IN NOVEMBER 2023
Open to the public on 29 November 2023, The Exchange TRX is set to be a vibrant shopping, dining, leisure and entertainment destination. A distinct feature in The Exchange TRX is a 10-acre rooftop park that plays tribute to Malaysia’s natural beauty and b
Lendlease introduces global firsts and new-to-market stores in Malaysia alongside a 10-acre park to become Kuala Lumpur’s most dynamic lifestyle destination.KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE EXCHANGE TRX SET TO OPEN IN NOVEMBER 2023
Lendlease introduces global firsts and new-to-market stores in Malaysia alongside a 10-acre activated public park to become Kuala Lumpur’s most dynamic lifestyle destination.
Sitting at the nucleus of Kuala Lumpur’s new international financial district, The Exchange TRX will open its doors to visitors on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.
Visitors can expect a vibrant shopping, dining, leisure and entertainment destination thanks to a current 95 per cent occupancy rate representing over 400 stores spread across 1.3 million sq. ft. of Nett Lettable Area (NLA).
The Exchange TRX promises to redefine the luxury retail landscape by featuring a prodigious roster of the world's leading retailers including Gentle Monster, the cutting-edge eyewear brand from Korea known for its avant-garde designs; fashion brand, Maison Kitsuné and its 28th branch of the acclaimed Café Kitsuné; California-based, celeb-approved athleisure brand, Alo Yoga; as well as Finnish textile, clothing and home furnishings brand, Marimekko. Cult beauty brand Drunk Elephant also makes its entrance with its first ever brick and mortar store globally.
The Exchange TRX’s Beauty Galleria brings the world’s most sought-after beauty brands into a dedicated space that blends lush greenery with modern sophistication. Within the thematic precinct, Swiss luxury skincare brand, La Prairie and one of the world’s oldest luxury cosmetics brands, Guerlain, are both set to open the doors to their inaugural standalone boutiques in Malaysia.
There will also be new dining experiences to discover at The Exchange TRX. Singapore’s Tipsy Collective will introduce Tipsy Flamingo, which will bring a unique blend of futuristic décor and the vibrant ambience of a summer pool party inspired by the ‘80s. Amazonas, a new venture by the Kenny Hills Hospitality Group, introduces a vibrant Latin American rooftop restaurant and bar concept, offering sharing plates inspired by the region, open-fire cooking, fun cocktails and late-night DJ fiestas.
Spanning four levels and occupying some 250,000 sq. ft. is Seibu, one of the anchor tenants at The Exchange TRX. As one of Japan’s largest department stores, Seibu will be the first department store in our country to carry over 400 luxury, international contemporary and Japanese fashion brands, more than 100 of which will enter the market for the first time. On its lowest floor is the premium Japanese food hall with a dizzying array of Japanese food staples including ramen, sushi and a sake bar.
Mitch Wilson, Project Director for The Exchange TRX and Head of Retail for Lendlease Malaysia, said: “Our strong tenancy rate is a resounding vote of confidence given by leading international and local brands for the new retail concept that Lendlease is introducing to the market with The Exchange TRX. As Kuala Lumpur’s new social heart, The Exchange TRX disrupts the landscape with its socially immersive, experience-rich approach, reshaping the future of retail.”
Apart from being an exciting retail and lifestyle destination, The Exchange TRX’s true ambition is to become a physical and emotional connection point for the communities within Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) and beyond this 70-acre development.
Mr. Wilson adds, “The modern retail experience must consider the impact that it has on its stakeholders. Being the social component of an international financial district (Tun Razak Exchange), we have created communal spaces within The Exchange TRX that will hopefully serve as a catalyst for an ideas-driven economy, culminating with TRX City Park—the largest rooftop public park to be opened in Kuala Lumpur in recent times.”
An urban oasis in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, TRX City Park is a sprawling 10-acre rooftop park that champions biodiversity and sustainability. Accessible to the public, TRX City Park has cascading greenery, children’s play areas, water features and beautifully shaded enclaves that will allow for everything from quiet contemplation and alfresco dining to community events, sports and leisure activities.
The Exchange TRX is poised to be the cornerstone of Kuala Lumpur’s growth, setting new standards in retail, dining and leisure experiences. Its opening is expected to generate new job opportunities, contributing to investment prospects and economic growth while offering a glimpse of the future of luxury retail and urban living.
-End-
About Lendlease
Lendlease is an international real estate group with core expertise in shaping cities and creating strong and connected communities. Our purpose is creating places where communities thrive. We are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and our core capabilities are reflected in our operating segments of Investments, Development and Construction.
Significant urban regeneration projects by Lendlease include Barangaroo South and Darling Harbour Live in Sydney, Australia and The International Quarter and Elephant & Castle in London, UK.
Lendlease has operated in Malaysia for over 35 years creating innovative and sustainable property solutions and delivering for our clients, investors, and communities. Lendlease has a proven track record of local expertise having completed over 100 projects in Malaysia across a multitude of sectors including the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, Setia City Mall and Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios.
For more information about Lendlease, please visit our website www.lendlease.com
Issued by Lendlease through Milk PR.
Zahir Zaini
Milk PR
zahir.zaini@milkpr.com.my