North America ECG Patches and Holter Monitors Market to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 4,413.3 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐄𝐂𝐆 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏,𝟏𝟔𝟏.𝟒 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is forecast to surpass a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟒𝟏𝟑.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟗𝟗% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
The ECG patches and Holter monitoring market in North America has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, underscoring the region's dedication to promoting cardiovascular health solutions. This increase is due to several market factors, including population aging, an increase in cardiovascular disorders, and technology developments. The United States stands out as a major contributor and a preeminent leader with a sizable market share.
The demographic shift toward an aging population and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are two major factors contributing to the market's exponential expansion. The U.S. Census Bureau predicted in 2022 that by 2034, the number of people 65 and older would surpass that of children under the age of 18 for the first time in American history. By 2030, this group, which is prone to chronic illnesses including CVDs, will number 80 million. Over 40% of Americans will have some type of cardiovascular disease by 2030, according to data from the American Heart Association (AHA). As a result, the demand for non-invasive and practical cardiac monitoring devices, such as ECG patches and Holter monitors, will increase.
𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – 𝐓𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥-𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Technological developments also play a crucial influence. Wireless ECG patches had a 10% increase from the prior year in 2022, highlighting the transition to real-time monitoring options. Companies in the area are also spending a lot of money on research and development in an effort to create cutting-edge technologies that can produce results more quickly and accurately. Investments in this industry went over $150 million in 2022, a sign of a healthy market.
By 2022, telehealth services in North America had already increased by 250% from the previous year. This sharp increase demonstrates how much demand there is for remote healthcare options. The tendency is clear in the tech-enabled capabilities of ECG patches and Holter monitors. Additionally, the worldwide telecardiology market, a subset of telehealth that focuses on cardiology, is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 17.5% to reach $65.3 billion. North America is positioned to lead this growth with nearly 40% of the worldwide market share.
The increase in smartphone penetration is an additional noteworthy figure to take into account. The potential integration of ECG patches and Holter monitoring data with smartphone applications offers an effective, user-friendly, and real-time option for patients and healthcare professionals given that there will be over 275 million smartphone users in the U.S. by 2022.
𝐄𝐂𝐆 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The ECG patch market stands out, holding a commanding lead with more than 57% of the total revenue. This predominance implies a strong preference for ECG patches among medical professionals and patients alike. This can be due to their practicality, usability, and technical improvements that have facilitated and improved real-time monitoring.
When compared to Holter monitors, ECG patches are leadless, simple to use, interfere with daily activities only somewhat, and are hygienic since they are not reused, waterproof, and require no upfront investment. ECG patches have a higher study completion rate and increased compliance compared to other short- to medium-term devices, such as the Holter monitor since they are simple to apply to the skin and require no maintenance.
𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐚 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟕𝟏%
With a commanding 71.8% market share, hospitals and clinics dominate the market growth. This predominance emphasizes the crucial part these institutions play in the region's cardiac treatment and diagnostics. It is anticipated to see rapid growth, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2% in the near term.
The availability of cutting-edge devices like ECG patches and portable Holters for ambulatory ECG monitoring and technological advancements such as a shift in patient preference toward ambulatory centers for treatment are driving the market growth. Demand for ambulatory centers is anticipated to rise as a result of these devices' instantaneous data transfer of information related to outpatient operations, which will allow for more precise assessment of cardiac arrhythmias.
𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟖𝟒% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
With a market share of over 84%, the United States stands out as a significant contributor and a dominant leader. Due to its superior healthcare system and strong emphasis on cardiovascular health, the US has dominated this industry.
The nation's strong healthcare system, more awareness, and expanded research and development efforts are to blame for the substantial chunk. Additionally, by 2022, around 30 million Americans had used an ECG patch of some kind for monitoring, demonstrating how well-accepted the technology was.
The American Heart Association's worrisome figures, which show that over half of adults have a cardiovascular disease, have sparked a critical need for top-notch diagnostic and monitoring tools. The aging population, which is more prone to heart diseases, is anticipated to reach 74 million people by 2030, which would heighten this urgency even more.
Innovation continues to be essential to the US's dominant position in the market. The country guarantees that healthcare providers have access to the most advanced ECG patches and Holter monitors thanks to its consistent history of being at the forefront of medical technological advancements and its investment appetite, which pumped over $14 billion into health tech startups in 2022.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬
North America ECG patch and Holter monitors market is fragmented as there are numerous small regional service providers. Major healthcare organizations supply ECG patches and Holter monitors as examples of heart monitoring systems.
GE Healthcare dominates the sales of ECG patches and Holter monitors. This dominance can be explained by the company's diverse product offering, robust distribution networks, and recent strategic initiatives. In May 2018, Preventive Solutions and GE Healthcare partnered to make ECG services available to patients at home.
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
• AliveCor, Inc.
• Cardiac Insight Inc.
• Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.
• GE Healthcare
• Hill-Rom
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Medtronic plc
• LifeSignals, Inc.
• Schiller AG
• Nihon Kohden Corporation
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐄𝐂𝐆 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
• ECG Patch
• Holter Monitor
o Single Holter Monitors
o 3 Lead Holter Monitors
o 6 Lead Holter Monitors
o 12 Lead Holter Monitors
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Diagnostics
• Monitoring
• Long-term (or continuous) monitoring
o Automatic analysis
o Extended cardiac monitoring
o Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Home Settings & Ambulatory Facilities
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
