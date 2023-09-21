Nest Innovative Solutions selected for the ‘InsurTech 100’ list of the World’s Most Innovative InsurTech Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nest Innovative Solutions, a leading provider of business solutions for insurance sellers, proudly announced its inclusion in FinTech Global's InsurTech100 list. As one of the 100 most innovative InsurTech companies selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts, Nest has been recognized for enabling a digital insurance model with the highest likelihood of success and impact on the industry.
The recognition from FinTech Global underscores Nest’s industry significance, innovation, and ability to achieve lower cost per policy.
"We're thrilled to be acknowledged by FinTech Global as a part of their top 100 most innovative InsurTech companies for our work in creating need-based, fully-automated, connected insurance architecture", Nest Innovative Solutions CEO Pradipta Pandit said in response. "For more than 10 years, Nest has been providing product-based transformation solutions that are fully digital, reasonably secure, cloud-based, and connected”, he added.
As the world’s leading provider of FinTech information services and events, FinTech Global’s rigorous selection process analyzes InsurTech solution providers on its database as well as external sources to shortlist candidates that meet its strict criteria. Thereafter, they undertake in-depth interviews and surveys with the founders and CEOs of shortlisted companies to identify the ones that truly excel.
Nest’s line of innovative products, insurance industry knowledge, project management, and ability to implement change quickly have made it a trusted business partner for brokers and managing general agents (MGAs) with tech-savvy ambitions and limited budgets.
Find out more about Nest Innovative Solution’s work and about InsurTech100.
