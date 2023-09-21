Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,349 in the last 365 days.

Nest Innovative Solutions selected for the ‘InsurTech 100’ list of the World’s Most Innovative InsurTech Companies

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nest Innovative Solutions, a leading provider of business solutions for insurance sellers, proudly announced its inclusion in FinTech Global's InsurTech100 list. As one of the 100 most innovative InsurTech companies selected by a panel of industry experts and analysts, Nest has been recognized for enabling a digital insurance model with the highest likelihood of success and impact on the industry.

The recognition from FinTech Global underscores Nest’s industry significance, innovation, and ability to achieve lower cost per policy.

"We're thrilled to be acknowledged by FinTech Global as a part of their top 100 most innovative InsurTech companies for our work in creating need-based, fully-automated, connected insurance architecture", Nest Innovative Solutions CEO Pradipta Pandit said in response. "For more than 10 years, Nest has been providing product-based transformation solutions that are fully digital, reasonably secure, cloud-based, and connected”, he added.

As the world’s leading provider of FinTech information services and events, FinTech Global’s rigorous selection process analyzes InsurTech solution providers on its database as well as external sources to shortlist candidates that meet its strict criteria. Thereafter, they undertake in-depth interviews and surveys with the founders and CEOs of shortlisted companies to identify the ones that truly excel.

Nest’s line of innovative products, insurance industry knowledge, project management, and ability to implement change quickly have made it a trusted business partner for brokers and managing general agents (MGAs) with tech-savvy ambitions and limited budgets.

Find out more about Nest Innovative Solution’s work and about InsurTech100.

Nest Marketing
Nest Innovative Solutions
marketing.nest@nest-is.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Nest Innovative Solutions selected for the ‘InsurTech 100’ list of the World’s Most Innovative InsurTech Companies

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more