6D Technologies Is Shortlisted for Light Reading Awards 2023
6D Technologies is shortlisted at Leading Light Awards 2023 for two categories: Outstanding Use Case: IoT” and “Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spokesperson of 6D Technologies announced that the company is shortlisted at Leading Light Awards 2023, one of the most renowned digital awards in the communication and technology industry, the Light Reading Awards. The team of 6D Technologies is delighted to get shortlisted for two different categories for their innovative and industry centric products.
According to the shared details, the company is shortlisted for the categories “Outstanding Use Case: IoT” and “Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience.” The company has been offering one of the best IoT platforms to communication service providers. Along with IoT and M2M connectivity management solutions, the company has developed several technology solutions that are built to deliver exceptional customer experience to the users of the product, as well as, to the customers of CSPs and telcos that are using products of 6D Technologies. The spokesperson of the company shared a list of technology products offered by 6D Technologies that are renowned for delivering excellent customer experience, which is as below:
• Digital BSS
• IoT/M2M Connectivity Management Platform
• Telecom IoT Platform
• Digital Financial Solution
• Unified VAS Consolidation Platform
• Sales and Distribution Solution
• AI/ML based Advanced Analytics Solution
• Customer Value Management platform
• Digital Marketplace
• Network Solutions
• Enterprise Messaging
• And many more
“We have bundled different modules and solutions in a platform to provide a comprehensive system to CSPs, telcos, and similar organizations. For example, big data analytics and customer value management platforms are available on our platform, Magik. Our all products are user friendly and they have an intuitive user interface, which makes them easier to use and client centric. We are renowned for our dedication to bringing innovative digital products to the telecommunication industry. Moreover, all our products provide unparalleled excellence to the organizations operating in the telecommunication industry and communication business”, shared the spokesperson of the company.
According to the shared details, the Outstanding Use Case: IoT award category has shortlisted the top companies or service providers that are dedicated to empowering businesses using innovative IoT platforms to improve customer experience. 6D Technologies company is one of the shortlisted organizations and service providers in this category. Outstanding Use Case: Customer Experience category has listed companies that have made a mark in delivering exceptional customer experience to organizations, governments, and consumers with their outstanding communication solutions. 6D Technologies is one of the shortlisted companies in this category, too. The double nominations have brought a wave of happiness and gusto to the team 6D Technologies.
About Light Reading Awards 2023
It is one of the most popular digital award flagship programs. This year, Light Reading Awards have 22 unique categories that have a number of shortlisted companies for their outstanding performance and excellent innovation that has empowered businesses in the communication industry and government. The categories of the award are segmented into four different segments: Digital transformation, wireless, broadband, and overall excellence. The award will take place on 25 September 2023 at 12 PM EST.
About 6D Technologies
It is one of the renowned technology companies that is renowned for its innovative communication solutions built using cutting-edge technologies and an intuitive user interface. The company caters to CSPs and telcos with a wide array of solutions and products covering IoT platforms, telecom digital BSS solutions, VAS consolidation platforms, digital financial solution suites, sales and distribution platforms, and many more. The company is shortlisted for two famous categories for Light Reading Awards 2023.
To learn more about this nomination and 6D Technologies, please visit https://www.6dtechnologies.com/press-release/6d-technologies-light-reading-awards/
