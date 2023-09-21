Vibrant Publishers Is In Tandem With The Latest GRE Updates

Vibrant’s GRE Supreme books will help students master the analytical writing, verbal reasoning, and quantitative reasoning sections of the GRE. These titles are designed to give students in-depth practice of the GRE verbal reasoning section GRE: Stress Management and a Perfect Study Plan consists of expert stress management tips, a 6-month study plan, and an 8-week study plan.

Vibrant’s 2024 editions of GRE test prep books bring new and improved practice questions for every section of the new shorter GRE test.

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Publishers has launched its 2024 editions of GRE test prep books which are sure to help students gearing up to take the new GRE test this September. There is quite a buzz among students as the GRE test structure has now been changed to include fewer questions, significantly reducing the test-taking time. In their efforts to provide the latest and most authentic test prep, Vibrant Publishers has launched updated editions of their GRE test prep books well in time for all test-takers. Carefully crafted by their team of GRE experts, these new and improved editions contain practice questions that will help students score well in every section of the new GRE.

The eight new editions that Vibrant released include GRE Analytical Writing: Solutions to the Real Essay Topics - Book 1, GRE Analytical Writing: Solutions to the Real Essay Topics - Book 2, GRE Reading Comprehension: Detailed Solutions to 325 Questions, GRE Text Completion and Sentence Equivalence Practice Questions, GRE Master Wordlist: 1535 Words for Verbal Mastery, GRE Words In Context: The Complete List, GRE Analytical Writing Supreme: Solutions to the Real Essay Topics, GRE Verbal Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide with Practice Questions, GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme: Study Guide with Practice Questions, and Conquer the GRE®: Stress Management and a Perfect Study Plan. Browse through this collection here.

The analytical writing section of the GRE will now include only 1 “analyze an issue” essay versus the 2 “analyze an argument” and “analyze an issue” tasks in the current version. Thus, it is more important than ever for students to write a well-crafted essay. The GRE Analytical Writing: Solutions to the Real Essay Topics Book 1 and Book 2 both contain 36 solved Analyze an Issue tasks each to provide students with an exhaustive practice of nearly every type of essay question that can be asked. Analytical Writing Supreme: Solutions to the Real Essay Topics is a culmination of Book 1 and Book 2 and offers a whopping 72 practice questions.

Both the verbal reasoning and quantitative reasoning sections of the GRE will have fewer questions. This reduced number of questions calls for a more thorough test prep. The 2024 editions of GRE Verbal Reasoning Supreme and GRE Quantitative Reasoning Supreme are designed to help students master these sections by offering a rigorous practice of a wide range of questions.

The GRE Master Wordlist consists of an exhaustive list of 1535 words curated specially for the new shorter verbal reasoning section. The GRE Words in Context: The Complete List 2024 edition consists of 1500 important words including tier-two words and example sentences. Vibrant also has new editions of GRE Text Completion and Sentence Equivalence and GRE Reading Comprehension books that contain practice questions as similar to the real GRE as possible. Students can use any of these books to get a detailed practice of the areas in which they need improvement.

All of Vibrant's books include a detailed chapter dedicated to the overview of the general GRE test, enlightening the readers about the new test format and changes. To give students a holistic preparation, all of Vibrant’s GRE books make sure to include questions from every known category including Business, Arts and Humanities, Biological Sciences, Physical Sciences, Social Sciences, and Everyday Topics. The books also provide expert tips and strategies and scoring guides to help students hone their critical thinking skills and understand how their answers will be scored. Additionally, Conquer the GRE: Stress Management and a Perfect Study Plan proves to be a perfect guidebook to ease students’ difficulties and aid them in their test prep.

The 2024 editions of GRE test prep books are available to purchase on www.vibrantpublishers.com and Amazon.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

About Test Prep Series

The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content that has been prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in their fields.

###

Media Contact:

Sales, PR, and Marketing

Jisha Maniar

+1-315-413-6418

reachus@vibrantpublishers.com