Aircraft Exterior Mounts Market Report Reveals Opportunities for Growth and Development 2032

Aircraft Exterior Mounts Market by Type , Application , Material , Aircraft Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The aircraft mount connects the engine to the airframe or fuselage and helps in distributing the weight of the engine. Aircraft mounts are the most stressed parts on an aircraft. They are lightweight; possess high fracture toughness, and helps in maintaining high strength even at temperatures of up to 500 °C. The aircraft mount supports and isolates the airplane structure from adverse engine vibrations and reduces the noise of aircraft components. Aircraft mounts are mainly used in commercial aircraft, general aviation aircraft, and in the military aircraft such as fighter jets and military helicopters. Aircraft mounts are categorized into aircraft interior mounts and aircraft exterior mounts market. Aircraft exterior mounts include multiplane mounts, pedestal mounts, shock mounts, sandwich mounts, and platform mounts.

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

• Due to the COVID-19 situation, the production rate of industries across the globe has been hampered due to the declared lockdowns and government restrictions on public gatherings.

• The demand for aircraft exterior mounts is affected due to the cancellation of large number of flights across the globe to curb the transmission of the virus.

• Restrictions on travel may lead to cancellation of airplane order in near future which may affect the aircraft manufacturing companies.

• Demand for spare parts is also down since there are no requirement as numerous airline’s business has been closed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

• There will be a considerable rise in demand for aircraft exterior mounts as the world starts moving toward normalcy.

• Key companies of the aviation industry that are getting affected globally include Qatar Airways, Emirates, China Eastern Airlines, Lufthansa, Boeing, Airbus, American Airlines Group Inc., and Delta Air Lines. For instance, Qatar Airways suspended all of its flights to and from Italy which was one of the worst-hit countries by the pandemic of COVID-19.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬: 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Growth in emphasis to enhance safety & comfort, increase in manufacturing of aviation fleets, and rise in commercial traffic are some of the major factors that drive the global aircraft exterior mounts market. However, the high material cost of mounts is hampering the market growth. The replacement of several commercial & military aircrafts and rise in aircraft backlogs are opportunistic for the aircraft exterior mounts market growth.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭

The demand for aircraft mounts is growing with rise in demand for better flight experience. With the rise in air passenger traffic worldwide, there has been a rise in the demand for enhanced flight experience through in-flight entertainment, which is expected to contribute in the growth of the aircraft exterior mounts market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

• AirLoc Ltd.

• Cadence Aerospace

• VMC GROUP

• Shock Tech Inc.

• Angerole Mounts LLC

• GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd

• Arkon Resources Inc.

• Vibrasystems Inc.

• Trelleborg AB

• MAYDAY MANUFACTURING