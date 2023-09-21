Hip Hop Mogul Russell Simmons honoured at surprise Hip Hop 50 “All White & Cream” celebration held at iconic cathedral
Russell Simmons (centre) accepts his award for his contribution to Hip Hop as Cordell Broadus (Snoop Dogg’s son) and O'Neal McKnight (longtime friend) looks on
Hip Hop Mogul Russell Simmons honoured at surprise Hip Hop 50 “All White & Cream” celebration held at iconic cathedral in Singapore, Alongside F1 Singapore
For 50 years Hip Hop has driven me, kept me alive and young. Now we’re here in Singapore. It’s a beautiful thing. God did all the work, I just rode along and now here we are.”SINGAPORE, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hip Hop legend receives recognition from Cordell Broadus and Gushcloud International, as they hosted Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary debut party in Asia, featuring Singapore’s hip hop artists such as Shigga Shay, Sheikh Haikel, and Dharni.
— Hip Hop Icon Russell Simmons
The enviable high ceilings, detailed stained glass windows, and signature white walls of Singapore’s cathedral - Chijmes Hall served as the perfect venue for the aptly named “Hip Hop 50 All White and Cream Party” that honoured Hip Hop Icon Russell Simmons last week.
The debut tribute party, organised by one of Russell’s invested companies, Gushcloud International (a global end to end content and brands company powered by the creators) and Cordell Broadus (aka Champ Medici, Web3 Entrepreneur and Investor and son of Hip Hop superstar, Snoop Dogg) marks another milestone in the global calendar of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary in Asia.
Reflecting on his journey so far in his speech, Simmons said, “For 50 years Hip Hop has driven me, kept me alive and young. Now we’re here in Singapore. It’s a beautiful thing. God did all the work, I just rode along and now here we are.”
He also shared his deep understanding of the genre as more than just the beats and the rhythm, “Hip Hop is the best brand building community in the world. If you listen closely it promotes consciousness, peace, and happiness which the world is losing. The Hip Hop community can bring us new powerful and inspiring elements that will save the world.”
Furthermore, he expressed his confidence about the new wave of artists that will continue to make Hip Hop music relevant, “I'm very happy that you’re here to celebrate with me, for the 50 years of Hip Hop and for 50 more years, with people like Cordell Broadus who will take us there. I'm excited for the young people who are taking on our footsteps, and who have new imprints that will change the world. We came from struggle, we told our truth, but our children are much greater than we were. This next Hip Hop generation will change the world.”
Aside from Simmons, the event also recognized Singapore’s top Hip Hop talents: rapper and actor Sheikh Haikel, rapper Shigga Shay, and beatboxer Dharni. The event also brought together some of Singapore’s top influencers and content creators like Fiona Fussi, Marc Ryan, Tammy Tay to name a few. It also saw top investors in the financial and Web3 sector turn up for the event to celebrate Russell Simmons.
The most enduring legacy of Russell Simmons in Hip Hop is when he co-founded the music label Def Jam Recordings in 1984. Together with his business partner Rick Rubin, they started the hip hop revolution in the US by managing stars like the Beastie Boys, Public Enemy, Run-D.M.C., and LL Cool J. From 1992 to 1997, he also co-produced the Def Comedy Jam and Def Poetry Jam television programs.
Meanwhile as a businessman, Simmons is known for creating the clothing fashion lines Phat Farm, Baby Phat, Argyleculture, and Tantris. Simmons is also known for creating a fintech company called Unirush - parent of RushCard which he sold to Greendot for more than US 167 million dollars. Currently, Russell spends his days between Indonesia and the US, after successfully launching an exclusive luxury wellness hotel and resort in Ubud, Bali.
