Submit Release
News Search

There were 101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,979 in the last 365 days.

Below Body new product launch Nurture oil: a post shave soothing oil.

Nurture Ingrown Hair oil by Below Body

Nurture Ingrown Hair oil by Below Body

Nurture has a lusciously light, easy-to-massage texture and features a hand-picked blend of seven indulgent plant-based oils.

Love Yourself Better”
— Below Body
BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nurture oil. A post shave soothing oil.

Below Body is excited to announce the launch of their new product, Nurture. Nurture is a post shave soothing oil made with all natural ingredients. It is Australian made and helps to sooth and nurture your skin post shaving.

Below Body is Australian made and passionate about providing quality products that are good for the body and the environment. Nurture is made
with all natural ingredients that are gentle on the skin and fast absorbing.

It is easy to use and leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth post shaving. Simply apply a few drops of Nurture to your skin after shaving and softly massage the oil in. A beautiful scent of floral meets energising earthy delight.

A quality post shave product that is good for you and the environment.

daniel kulikowski
Below Body
+61 416 961 486
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Below Body - Love Yourself Better® campaign video

You just read:

Below Body new product launch Nurture oil: a post shave soothing oil.

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more