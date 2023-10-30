Tony Jeton Selimi's "The Unfakeable Code®" Honoured with Double Gold at the Esteemed Dan Poynter's Global Ebook Awards

Internationally renowned author Tony J Selimi’s book, "The Unfakeable Code®", has been awarded Double Gold at the prestigious Dan Poynter's Global Ebook Awards.

The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma, and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their genuine, authentic individual and the Divine within.”
— Dr. John Demartini, Founder of the Demartini Institute
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Unfakeable Code® Wins Dan Poynter's Global Ebook Awards

Internationally renowned Author, transformational life coach and business growth strategist specialising in human behaviour and maximising human potential, Tony Jeton Selimi's book, "The Unfakeable Code®: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms," shone brightly at the distinguished Dan Poynter's Global Ebook Awards 2023, claiming Double Gold—a recognition truly of high honour.

Leading the way in the **Inspirational/Visionary Non-Fiction** and **Leadership Non-Fiction** categories, the book has recorded a substantial landmark that deserves high commendation.

This award recognition was a moment of thrilling joy and deep gratitude for all associated with the book. Dan Poynter's Global Ebook Awards Judges extend their foremost congratulations to Tony J. Selimi himself, whose empowering and transformational words about authenticity and authentic living, leading and loving, have resonated with and inspired countless readers globally.

Published by Novum, "The Unfakeable Code®" marks Tony's most profound, personally and professionally insightful work. The book invites readers to break free from societal shackles, remove the "mask" they show, rediscover their authentic selves, and embark on leadership routes that are unique to them. The global acclamation, along with its prestigious double Gold win, underlines the profound impact of these themes.

Tony Jeton Selimi has a compelling message for contemporary readers; it is hard to ignore the confident voice and the convincing statement of the book. The Unfakeable Code© is one of those rare books that transform lives —easy to read and packed with beautiful insights you want to read repeatedly.

You'll Discover How To:

• Handle Judgments and Rejections Easily and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin
• Stop Being a People-pleaser, Breakthrough Self-deception, and Start Honouring Your Truth
• Take back control of your reactions to stressful situations and learn to Use Your Emotions Intelligently
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom, Purpose, and Untapped Potential

And More!

Here's What Experts Have To Say About The Book:

"A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." - Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret

"An inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." - Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman, and CEO of Brian Tracy International

TJS Cognition Ltd would like to extend the most profound gratitude to journalists, every fan reader, and everyone who has supported Selimi's goal of inspiring personal autonomy and authentic leadership.

The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN ‎ 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021

To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk. And by phone, please call the office number: 0203 766 0850. To request review copies by post, please write to Bianca Bendra, Novum Publishing, Alpha House, 100 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LB

**About Tony J. Selimi**

Tony Jeton Selimi is a globally renowned Award-Winning Author, Speaker, and Transformational Life and Business Coach specialising in Human Behaviour and Maximising Human Potential. He works virtually and in person with clients all over the globe, facilitating the realisation and accomplishment of personal, relationship, professional, financial, leadership and business goals.

**Media Contact**

Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras, and other bookings; please get in touch with:

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
info@tonyselimi.com
Red Carpet Interview | The Quilly® Award | The Unfakeable Code®| Best-Selling Author Tony J. Selimi

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005 info@tonyselimi.com
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

