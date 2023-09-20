Submit Release
Preparations underway for California's "care courts" program

California is two weeks away from launching its long-awaited "care courts" program, which is designed to help people with mental illness get off of the streets and into treatment. The law allows family members, social workers and court employees to refer people with schizophrenia or other psychotic disorders to "care court", then a judge will be able to order treatment plans.

