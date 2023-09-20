(Subscription required) “I am deeply, deeply moved by the idea, effort and vote to name the new Sacramento Courthouse building after me,” Cantil-Sakauye said in an email Tuesday expressing gratitude to current Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero and the Judicial Council.
You just read:
Judicial Council Votes to Name Courthouses for Cantil-Sakauye, Reynoso
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.