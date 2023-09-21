Dr. David Samadi: Surgery or Radiation for Localized Prostate Cancer? What men need to know
Robotic prostate surgery is the recommended treatment for high-risk prostate cancer. It accurately removes the prostate gland and lymph nodes and reduces PSA levels significantly.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When men are diagnosed with aggressive or high-risk prostate cancer, they may need to undergo multiple forms of treatment to overcome it. This type of cancer is identified in men with a Gleason score of 8-10 or a PSA greater than 20. The most effective approach is team-based when treating the disease, such as surgery or radiation. It's essential to consider various health factors with the help of doctors to determine whether surgery or radiation is the best treatment for each individual's unique case of prostate cancer.
For years, the medical community has studied the effectiveness of surgery versus radiation in managing prostate cancer. This research is crucial in providing accurate and current information for men diagnosed with prostate cancer. Both doctors and patients must make informed decisions for optimal outcomes.
Several studies have shown that surgery is more effective than radiation in treating clinically localized high-risk prostate cancer.
Surgery or radiation can each be considered to treat prostate cancer, and both can have side effects. However, radiation has more short-term and long-term side effects compared to surgery. Radiation is a suitable choice if a man has slow-growing cancer and is comfortable with not completely removing the prostate through surgery. However, for men with high-risk prostate cancer likely to spread, studies have demonstrated that surgery is more effective than radiation in improving mortality rates and quality of life.
Some negative aspects of radiation therapy are not present in surgery. Radiation treatment for men can cause fatigue, skin and urinary irritation, gastrointestinal issues, rectal bleeding, and the potential risk of second cancer near the radiation site, requiring multiple visits. However, surgery has potential risks also such as erectile dysfunction and bladder or urinary problems like incontinence.
Robotic Prostate Surgery is a minimally invasive method that uses robotics and computer technology to remove cancerous prostate tissue. It reduces surgical time to under two hours and hospital stay to one to two days. Additionally, robotic prostate surgery has a quick recovery and minimal side effects. Low-dose radiation may be recommended afterward. However, surgery after radiation for high-risk prostate cancer can be complex due to tissue attachment, making it quite a bit more complicated, if not impossible.
When performing surgical prostate cancer removal, every surgeon should focus on improving functional outcomes, minimizing blood loss, and promoting a faster recovery. Each man should receive a personalized treatment plan based on their unique needs. The ultimate goal of prostate cancer surgery is to cure the cancer while preserving urinary continence, sexual function, and overall quality of life for the patient.
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
