Ten Nevisians bestowed awards during 40th Independence Anniversary celebrations on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 20, 2023)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) on Tuesday, September 19, honoured ten Nevisians for their contribution to the development and enhancement of Nevis and the wider Federation.

During the 40th Anniversary Independence Day Ceremonial Parade and Awards Ceremony held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park, Deputy Governor-General Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta awarded plaques to Mr. Goodwin Browne, acknowledging his contribution to Agriculture; Ms. Bernadette Wallace for her contribution to Business; Mr. Courtney Bryant for his contribution in Community Service; Mr. Dale Claxton for his contribution to Entrepreneurship; Mrs. Jessica Scarborough for her contribution to Health; Pastor Arthur Freeman for his contribution to Religion; Mr. Kenneth Ferguson and Mr. Stedroy Pemberton for their contribution to Construction; and Ms. Irma Johnson and Mr. Leroy Parris for their contribution to Culture.

According to the NIA, the awards represent a token of appreciation for their years of service to the island.

“As our nation celebrates 40 years of sovereignty we recognize that whatever progress we have achieved is due largely to the collective contribution of exemplary citizens such as those we honour today.”