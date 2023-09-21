Sixth Wave Innovations adds two ‘MIP’s patents for Metals Extraction and Purification including lithium and scandium
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW)
Patents remain a vital part of the Company’s strategy and value. Issuance of these patents reinforces Sixth Wave’s position as a leader of technology innovation in mining and metals recycling markets”BEDFORD, NS, CANADA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (CSE:SIXW) (OTC:SIXWF) (FSE:AHUH) (“Sixth Wave”, “SIXW” or the “Company”), a world leader in molecular imprinting technology, announced today the granting of two additional patents for its molecular imprinted polymers for mining applications have issued recently. The first was by the Uzbekistani patent office, for molecularly imprinted polymer for the extraction of lithium, mercury, and scandium. The second patent granted by the Canadian patent office was for our unique method of metal extraction and purification using molecularly imprinted polymers. Molecularly Imprinted Polymers (“MIPS”) selectively bind to specific target molecules in manufacturing and other processes allowing for extraction and purification of the target molecule in the presence of other molecules that are not desirable. MIPS are the foundation of the IXOS® product line.
— Dr. Jonathan Gluckman
World markets continue to make significant investment in secure domestic supply of critical metals to meet the global drive to transition to electrification and sustainable power generation (https://www.iea.org/news/critical-minerals-market-sees-unprecedented-growth-as-clean-energy-demand-drives-strong-increase-in-investment) . Clean, efficient metal processing technology must keep up with this transition while upholding the ESG guidelines of our western economy. Sixth Wave’s IXOS technology delivers these characteristics by reducing use of dangerous and toxic chemicals, reducing energy requirements, and increasing yield providing robust economic advantages.
“Patents remain a vital part of the Company’s strategy and value. Issuance of these patents reinforces Sixth Wave’s position as a leader of technology innovation in mining and metals recycling markets,” said Dr. Gluckman, President and CEO of Sixth Wave.
Sixth Wave believes there are significant revenue opportunities for the Company’s MIPS for metals purification currently sold under the IXOS® brand name. This technology enables the delivery of efficient, scalable, environmentally friendly, and lower cost solutions to our mining customers.
About Sixth Wave
Sixth Wave is a development stage nanotechnology company with patented technologies that focus on extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using highly specialized molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs). The Company is in the process of commercializing its Affinity™ cannabinoid purification system, as well as IXOS®, a line of extraction polymers for the gold mining industry.
Sixth Wave can design, develop, and commercialize MIP solutions across a broad spectrum of industries. The company focus on nanotechnology architectures are highly relevant for detection and separation of viruses, biogenic amines, and other pathogens, for which the Company has products at various stages of development.
For more information about Sixth Wave, please visit: www.sixthwave.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Jon Gluckman”
Jonathan Gluckman, Ph.D., President & CEO
For information, please contact the Company:
Phone: (801) 582-0559
E-mail: info@sixthwave.com
Cautionary Notes
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding the planned features of the MIPs technology. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address future events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual events or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the MIPs technology are subject the risk that the MIPs technology may not prove to be successful in commercial application. The Company has not yet completed development of a prototype for some of the capabilities that are the subject of its patents and has not yet applied for regulatory approval for the use of this product from any regulatory agency as may be required in mining jurisdictions.
