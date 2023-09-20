Chemist Applications Available On Fire Prevention Portal Starting October 1, 2023

We have more information about the update to our Fire Prevention Portal.

Starting on October 1, 2023, chemist applications will be available on our Fire Prevention Portal. For best results, it is recommended that you apply for your Flame Certifications as soon as they are available online. The fees and requirements are the same, however each application is limited to two items. This allows the actual permit to print out accurately.

We require a minimum of 10 business days (not including weekends or holidays) to process your application. Please note: If a sample is required, you will have 10 days to submit the sample to the Departmental Chemist. Expect an additional five days of processing after receipt of your sample. Please be sure to include your application number as a reference on all correspondence.

All Samples with the CHM# on it should be mailed/delivered to:

Boston Fire Prevention

c/o Departmental Chemist Office

1010 Massachusetts Avenue - 4th Floor

Boston, MA 02118

You will receive an automatic email when your application has been accepted for intake and available for payment. Payment must be received before your application can be forwarded to the Departmental Chemist for review.

Once payment is received, your application will be forwarded to the Department Chemist who will:

Review (if required) Test your sample once it is received Approve, request more information, or in some cases Deny your application.

You will receive email notification at any of these milestones. When your application is finalized, you will have the ability to print out your permit. If you do not receive a confirmation that your application has been accepted, check your SPAM folder. If it's not there, contact us at the email or phone number below.

Email your questions to BFDChemist@boston.gov or call 617-343-3628. If you already have an account on the City of Boston Portal, there is no need to register again.

