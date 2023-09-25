ESPAT TV AND STUDIOS & WASHINGTON DC’S OFFICE OF CABLE TV, FILM, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCE LANDMARK AGREEMENT

OCTFME to Develop First-of-its-Kind Governmental Partnership and Shared Studio in Washington, DC at the Iconic former BET Studios

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESPAT TV & Studios, an industry leader in the production of premium gaming-centric content, has reached a first-of-its-kind agreement with Washington DC’s Office of Cable Television, Film, Music & Entertainment (OCTFME) to develop gaming-influenced content for video game enthusiasts around the world. Known for its’ Creative Collective, ESPAT TV & Studios will soon be jointly producing selective original programming and content, originating from inside OCTFME legendary studios.This new venture will be the District of Columbia’s hub for the creation of a wide assortment of gaming-themed programming and next-generation content to be distributed through OCTFME’s global streaming platform (DCE), theaters, streaming platforms, cable, and network television. Concept programming is currently in development, with additional details to be unveiled in the coming months."The sports and entertainment gaming industries are rapidly growing and ESPAT Studios are poised to be an industry leader in the development of gaming-themed content experiences," said Dante Simpson, Chief Executive of ESPAT TV & Studios. "Gaming content will be a key driver for increasing fan engagement across all platforms, including time spent watching live sporting events and other criteria that impact television viewership. We're excited to form this groundbreaking relationship with OCTFME, as we collaborate to deliver the best video gaming-themed content experiences to fans, globally."“The dynamic partnership between OCTFME and ESPAT TV brings an unprecedented level of excitement to our DCE streaming network, providing diverse immersive media content opportunities,” says LaToya Foster, Director of DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment (OCTFME). “We are investing in emerging industries partnerships, which include technology and gaming, that not only enhance the entertainment landscape of Washington, DC, but also contribute to the growth of our local creative economy, which is critical to our mission.”"ESPAT TV continues to redefine its role as an entertainment content authority in the video-game content industry," said Bruce Walker, Associate Director, Television and Entertainment of OCTFME. "Aligning with ESPAT TV & Studios is an incredible opportunity for DCE as a global streaming network, to amplify, showcase and co-develop groundbreaking content”.OCTFME notable productions include Bourne Identity 5 (2016, Universal), Spiderman: Homecoming (2017, Sony Pictures), Wonder Woman 1984 (2018, Warner Bros) and Cross aka Alex Cross (2023, Amazon Prime). ESPAT TV’s Collective notable productions include video game trailers for Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt), Marvels Avenger (Marvel Games), Angry Birds Match (Rovio), and immersive productions Travis Scott and Fortnite (Epic Games) and Lil Nas X and Roblox (Roblox). OCTFME and ESPAT TV align its ability to connect with diverse audiences at the intersection of gaming, music, entertainment, and culture, as they jointly reach more than 750 million fans each month across their distribution channels alone.

ESPAT Creative Collective is an industry leader in gaming-inspired production and content creation