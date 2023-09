2023 Burbank International Film Festival Nominees Announced

Awards Winners Will Be Announced During The Awards Gala on September 24th at Marriott Convention Center in Burbank, CA.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:Burbank International Film Festival (BIFF) returns to celebrate its 15th anniversary with Kurt Patino as President. BIFF, the nonprofit organization, aims to promote and support inclusive and culturally diverse perspectives and content in film. The platform strives to tell unique stories and honor independent filmmakers to help elevate their careers in the entertainment industry. The festival will begin on Thursday, September 21st with daily screenings and end on Sunday, September 24th with a Red Carpet filled with high profile talent and media. Join us to close out the evening as we honor film nominees presented by notable talent and showcase an exclusive interview conducted by The Hollywood Reporter with the legendary filmmaker, Tim Burton, at the annual Awards Gala.Four new categories were added this year: Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Art Direction and Best Actor.2023 BIFF FILM NOMINATIONS:U.S. HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT FILMMAKER AWARDBALL FOR ALL (Director, Philip Tang)THE GOSSAMER (Director, Rowen Philip Lee)JACKIE (Director, Sundiata Enuke)RESURGENCE (Director, Ezra Solomon Dov)THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (Directors, Danna Gilbertson & Jocelyn Rose Sanchez)SYMPTOMS OF INCARCERATION (Director, Owen Miller)CALIFORNIA STUDENT YOUNG FILMMAKER AWARDMY SISTERS IN THE STARS: THE STORY OF LEE YONG-SOO (Director, Ian Kim)A PARKINSONEAN (Director, Adam Cash Rovner)SUCCOUR (Director, Sophie Hyslop)INDIGO (Director, Gus Jordan)DANCE WITH DEATH (Director, Isaiah Brody)SHARING THE FLOOR (Director Lily Brooks O’Briant)COLLEGIATE FILMMAKER SPOTLIGHT AWARDI AM MORE DANGEROUS DEAD (Director, Majiye Uchibeke)THE WEIGHT OF IT ALL (Director, Leah Brown Holmes)BACKLOG (Director, Jacqueline Elyse Rosenthal)FIRE BORN (Director, Daniel Carsenty)DINNER AT THE END OF THE WORLD (Director, Gabrielle Milman)KNIGHTTIME STORY (Directors, Julie Huang, Kayla Rose, Christine Wendell)BEST FAITH-BASED FILMMIRACLE AT MANCHESTER (Director, Eddie McClintock)UNEXPECTED (Director, Jena Serbu)THE NEXT TO LAST SUPPER (Director, John Kestner)IT’S TIME (Director, Tammy-Ann Fortuin)CHRISTINE’S WAGER (Director, Jessica Koloian)THE SON RISES (Director, Alexander G. Seyum)BEST TELEVISION PILOT SCRIPTACTORs (Writers, Kenneth T. Griggs & Hallie Newcomer)OFF THE PATH (Writer, Richard Redlo)THE PRINCE OF THE BLACK HAND (Writer, Danny Range)MINDSCRAPER (Writer, Steven Smith)KILL THE LAX BRO (Writer, Charlotte Balogh)MOVIE TIMES (Writer, Dustin Richardson)BEST FEATURE FILM SCREENPLAYNO ADDRESS (Writers, Julia Verdin & James Papa)FORCED (Writer, Erin Dooley)OUT OF THE FLAMES (Writer, Stephanie Hutchinson)HABOOB WIND (Writer, Tommy Anderson)THROUGH KALEIDOSCOPE GLASS (Writer, Ryan M Andrews)LOVE ME X 3 (Writer, Erin Elizabeth Keefer)BEST LGBTQ SHORT FILMPRIORITY BOARDING (Director, Jaime Zevallos)SEPARATE (Director, Kestrin Pantera)BROTHER (Director, Aleksei Borovikov)GAY-ISH (Director, Michelle Askew)BEST COMEDY SHORT FILMTHE AVON LADY (Director, Carolina Espiro)CAROL & JANET (Director, Andrea Rosen)SANTA, MAYBE? (Director, Donovan Cheff McCarty)INTERRACIAL COUPLE IN A CHEERIOS AD (Director, Christine Lakin)THE SPERM BANK (Director, Margaux Calla Susi)BONUS TIME (Director, Alexander Hanno)BEST FEMALE ARTISTS AWARDUNCREDITED (Director, Fearon DeWeese)THE BUYERS (Director, Felicia Manning)OKAY (Director, Yasmine Aker)THE AVON LADY (Director, Carolina Espiro)A GHOST STORY (Director, Melissa Ann Bruning)INSTANT NOODLE (Director, Michelle Sastraatmadja)BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILMFLUTTER (Director, Adam Reed Levy)DAVEY’S LULLABY (Director, Adam Deyoe)FORLORN (Director, Alex St. Pierre)THE SPACE BETWEEN US (Director, Julianne Martin)ZIDANE ROULETTE (Director, Emy Mirel Ivasca)LIV&BELL “HEARTY SOUP OF FRUITFUL FOREST” (Director Natsuki Kida)BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SHORT FILMTHE BEGINNING (Director, Jonathan Adams)MICROWAVE COVEN (Director, Josh Almario)EVENVEIL (Director, Sam Balcomb)THE MARKED (Director, Reggie Austin)MÖBIUS’ TRIP (Director, Matt Jaems)ANEMOIA (Director, Zachary Karem)BEST HORROR/THRILLER SHORT FILMFINDERS KEEPERS (Director, Kim Caicedo)OUIJA BRO (Director, Justin Zackariah Zagri)SCRATCH (Director, Michael Trainotti)BLOOD ON THE LEAVES (Director, Jason Avalos)MÖBIUS’ TRIP (Director, Matt Jaems)THE SHADOW (Director, Martin Berthiaume)TIM BURTON “NATIVE BURBANK” VISIONARY AWARDRADIO TELESCOPE (Director, Tanner Beard)DON’T DO IT (Director, Dean Parker)ARTIFICE (Director, Parker Queenan)BEST CINEMATOGRAPHYEN POINTE (Cinematographer, Joseph Choi)JOE’S ENCYCLOPEDIA (Cinematographer, Shinji Ogawa)MOBIUS’ TRIP (Cinematographer, Joas Burggraaf)THE AVON LADY (Cinematographer, Sophia Bruza)SOMETHING GOOD COMING (Cinematographer, Max Goldberg)BEST FILM SCORE / MUSICAL COMPOSITION for a SHORT FILMEN POINTE (Music by Emily Wong)LA TELERAÑA (Music by Alon Peretz)BLACK CANVAS (Music by Tony King)UNFORGOTTEN (Music by Juan Dussán)MÖBIUS’ TRIP by (Music by Matthijs Kieboom)BEST FILM SCORE / MUSICAL COMPOSITION for a FEATURE FILMCHRISTINE’S WAGER (Music by Benjamin Moy)SOMETHING GOOD COMING (Music by Sander Kalmeijer, Michael B. Williams and GabrielFreeman)ALONE IN VENICE (Music by Jules East, Will Storkson and Jared Emerson Johnson)BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILMPOWERING PUERTO RICO (Director, Adam Fischer)LOCALS ONLY - THE BIG, LITTLE PUB (Director, Gareth Kelly)THE LAST DROP: ALEJANDRO’S STORY (Director, Stacey Summers)KLEVER: LIFE OF A SOVIET NONCONFORMIST ARTIST (Director, Nik Kleverov)JOEY SKAGGS: CELEBRITY SPERM BANK (Director, Judy Drosd, Joey Skaggs)GOULASH: THE LOST WEEKEND (Director, Shayan Vaziritabar, Bamshad Bashirtash)BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILMKING OF KINGS: CHASING EDWARD JONES (Director, Harriet Marin Jones)I AM NOT (Director, Timer Heymann)SONG OF THE CICADA, (Directors, Aaron Weiss & Robert Weiss)BEST FOREIGN SHORT FILMJUST THIS (Director, Avigail Graetz)LO SGUARDO (THE LOOK) (Director, Edoardo Ulivelli)PERSPECTIVES (Director, Neer Shelter)TAKBIR (Director, Jordi Calvet)ENGLISH TUTOR (Director, Jaho Koo)BERTIE WROTE ME A POEM (Director, Vittoria Rizzardi Penalosa)BEST FOREIGN FEATURE FILMRUBY’S CHOICE (Director, Michael Budd)THE NAMESSIME (Director, Xavier Bélony Mussel)ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE CANARIES (Director, Armando Ravelo)BABEL SYNDROME (Director, Doo-byung Chae)THE FIRST GLANCE (Director, Hyun-tak Kim)BEST DRAMA SHORT FILMNO TIME OFF FOR GOOD BEHAVIOR (Director Christopher Riley)JOE’S ENCYCLOPEDIA (Director Roger Pulvers)FAULT LINES (Director Mark Blitch)LUCY’S LAST SONG (Director Raul Rosco Guerrero)JADE (Director, Robert Manning Jr.)CONFESSIONS (Director, Evette Vargas)BEST ACTORBREA BEE (“Lucy’s Last Song”)RYNE STROM (“Journalism 101”)FLORIANE ANDERSEN (“Unforgotten”)MELORA HARDIN (“Golden Vanity”)MICHAEL MULLEN (“The Avon Lady”)SARAH RODENBAUGH (“Hangman”)BEST DIRECTORMATT JAEMS (“Möbius’ Trip”)FLORIANE ANDERSON (“Unforgotten”)JORDI CALVET (“Takbir”)CAROLINA ESPIRO (“The Avon Lady”)ROBIN DE LEVITA (“Lost Cos”)RAUL ROSCO GUERRERO (“Lucy’s Last Song”)BEST FEATURE FILMRUBY’S CHOICE (Director, Michael Budd)REPLICA (Director, Paul Tully)MIND THIEF (Director, Matt Steinauer)GOLDEN VANITY (Director, Max Abram)MIRACLE AT MANCHESTER (Director, Eddie McClintock)CHRISTINE’S WAGER (Dir. Director, Jessica Koloian)BEST ART DIRECTIONMIDNIGHT ZERO (Production Designer, Joe Tiernan)THE CRYING BULL (Art Director, Gio March)JOE’S ENCYCLOPEDIA (Production Designer, Koichi Kanekatsu)BEST LGBTQ FEATURE FILMLOST COS (Director, Robin de Levita)HUYENDO (Director, Jonny Santana)REYKJAVIK (Director, Ann Hearn Tobolowsky)Click here to view the screenings schedule Click here to view the 2023 presenters Follow BIFF on social media to stay up to date and don’t forget to tag us in your festival content for a chance to be featured!Facebook: Burbank International Film FestivalInstagram: @burbankfilmfestTik Tok: @burbankfilmfestHashtags: #BIFF2023 #TimBurtonDay #BurbankFilmFestival #PrecisionMediaIncContact:Ayanna Williams, Communications LeadPrecision Media Incayannanicole.media@gmail.com