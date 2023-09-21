Qdrant available to Government Agencies through Palantir FedStart Offering
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qdrant, a leading high-performance, scalable, vector search engine, essential for building the next generation of AI/ML applications, proudly announces its recent alliance with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR, "Palantir"), a leading builder of data-driven operations and decision-making platforms. Qdrant is also pleased to announce it is in the process of clearing the rigorous Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification process and becoming available through Palantir’s FedStart offering.
Through this partnership, Palantir FedStart — an Accreditation-as-a-Service offering that helps accelerate federal go-to-market by enabling companies to run their products within Palantir's secure and accredited environment — will facilitate Qdrant to deliver its AI/ML solutions to government agencies. By leveraging Palantir's experience working with the government and expertise managing secure cloud software, FedStart supports companies to be FedRAMP and IL-5 compliant rapidly enabling accreditation in weeks, at a fraction of the cost of traditional paths. Both companies are excited about the synergies this partnership will bring, empowering organizations to make smarter, data-driven decisions while maintaining robust data privacy and security frameworks.
This partnership, and subsequent government accreditation for Qdrant, enables Palantir and other government agencies and contractors to leverage Qdrant's pioneering vector search and indexing solutions.
Qdrant's pursuit of FedRAMP certification is a significant milestone that further solidifies its commitment to providing secure and compliant vector search capabilities. FedRAMP certification is a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation conducted by the US Federal government to ensure that cloud service providers meet stringent security and data protection standards. With FedRAMP certification, Qdrant will enable organizations to prompt foundational models with context, detect anomalies, and make recommendations in a secure cloud environment, underscoring Qdrant’s commitment to meeting the highest standards of security and privacy.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Palantir and onboarding to the FedStart program," said Andre Zayarni, CEO of Qdrant. “Achieving FedRAMP certification will further establish Qdrant as a trusted provider of secure data AI solutions, enabling organizations to meet regulatory requirements and maintain data privacy.”
“Over the last 20 years we have built foundational technology infrastructure that is modular, open, and would accelerate the ramp to revenue for Gov Tech Innovators by making it easy to deploy their software in accredited and air-gapped environments and to get access to enterprise data securely” said Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir. “We want to make all that available to the ecosystem— not only to innovative companies but also government innovation units like Army Software Factory. We want to facilitate as many innovative tech companies serving the government to achieve scale as possible.”
About Qdrant
Qdrant is a leading, high-performance, scalable, open-source, vector database and search engine, essential for building the next generation of AI/ML applications. Qdrant was founded in Berlin in 2021 by Andre Zayarni, Andrey Vasnetsov, is backed with over $9.7 million seed funding from Unusual Ventures, 42cap, IBB Ventures and a handful of angel backers, including Cloudera co-founder Amr Awadallah. Qdrant is one of the top-10 fastest growing open source startups in Q2, 2023 according to Runa Capital, has been identified in 3 Gartner 2023 Hype Cycle reports (Natural Language Technologies, Data Management, and Cloud Platform Services), and is a partner with AWS, Cohere, DocArray, Google, Hugging Face, LangChain, LlamaIndex, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Palantir. To see how Qdrant can help you visit http://qdrant.tech.
About Palantir
More information about Palantir FedStart can be found here: https://www.palantir.com/offerings/fedstart/
