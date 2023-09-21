Ambition League's College NIL Platform for Female Athletes Launches - Pioneering The Future of NIL for Women’s Sports
Over 70% of college NIL deals favor male athletes, Ambition League launches an innovative NIL platform with female college athletes from the ACC, BIG 10 and SEC
The NIL resources that Ambition League has introduced to me have been game-changing.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambition League proudly announces its official launch, heralding a groundbreaking mission to empower and elevate women in sports through a transformative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) platform. Over 70% of NIL deals favor male athletes, Ambition League emerges as an advocate for female college athletes, equipping them with the tools and guidance needed to unlock their full earning potential both on and off the field.
— Milan Fields - University of Alabama Track
At the core of Ambition League's foundation lies the understanding that student-athletes grapple with demanding schedules and time limitations. Confronting this challenge head-on, the league proactively assumes the role of strategists, allowing athletes to concentrate on athletics and academics while Ambition League orchestrates their NIL game plan.
Milan Fields, a member of the University of Alabama's Track team, attests, “The NIL resources that Ambition League has introduced to me have been game-changing."
Ambition League is poised to create an immediate impact, with a pipeline of athletes in the thousands from, but not limited to, ACC, BIG 10, and SEC schools. Today it debuts with four exceptional female college athletes:
• Josie Bothun - Penn State Women’s Hockey
• Milan Fields – University of Alabama Women’s Track
• Kamiah Gibson - The Ohio State Women’s Volleyball
• Hania Taduran - Florida International Beach Volleyball
These elite athletes embody the essence of Ambition League's vision, epitomizing the league's dedication to fostering women's sports and ensuring triumph both within their respective sports and in the realm of NIL. Ambition League athletes are paving the way for all girls aspiring to be great in sports.
Kamiah Gibson, an inaugural athlete, affirmed, "Ambition League is not just a platform; it's a movement. I'm excited to be a part of an organization that is set to reshape the playing field for female athletes."
The glaring disparity in NIL deals underscores a pressing issue within college sports, underscoring the necessity for a targeted and proactive approach to uplift female athletes. Recognizing the unique constraints faced by student-athletes, Ambition League has introduced an innovative solution that strategically manages each athlete's NIL endeavors while giving them access to opportunities to earn NIL dollars through the Ambition League brand and other avenues. With today's launch, the Ambition League brand shop is introduced. Ambition League athletes can choose to take responsibility for promoting their sport’s vertical; in return, they are compensated through an NIL deal with the Ambition League. Additionally, other proceeds from the brand shop will further the league’s mission, allowing the team to assist more athletes with NIL strategies.
The Ambition League’s team of experts, specializing in college NIL, are devoted to furnishing female athletes with the knowledge, tools, and support necessary to confidently navigate the evolving NIL landscape. For more information about Ambition League and its mission, please visit www.AmbitionLeague.com.
About Ambition League:
Ambition League is dedicated to empowering women in sports and their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities. By offering guidance, tools, and opportunities, Ambition League aims to unlock the complete earning potential for college and amateur female athletes. Through strategic and individualized plans, Ambition League strives to bridge the gender gap prevalent in NIL deals and create a more equitable and prosperous future for female athletes.
Sarah Thomas
Ambition League
Sarah@AmbitionLeague.com