HHS Announces Recipients of 2023 DDDRP Funding During National Diaper Need Awareness Week
$8.1 million awarded to fund the third cohort of grant recipients of the Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot (DDDRP).
The DDDRP is the direct result of years of advocacy by NDBN, its members, and congressional champions led by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Congresswoman Barbara Lee.”NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, US, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the award of $8.1 million to fund the third cohort of grant recipients of the Diaper Distribution Demonstration and Research Pilot (DDDRP), during National Diaper Need Awareness Week (Sept. 18 - 24, 2023), an initiative of National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN). This brings the total DDDRP funding to $24.3 million since the program’s inception in September 2022.
The seven new recipients (identified below) serve families in Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
The Diaper Distribution Demonstration & Research Pilot is the first-ever federal pilot program to address diaper need.
“We are thrilled that the DDDRP initiative continues to expand to more states, and thereby help more children and families. The NDBN Diaper Check 2023, released in June, found that 1 in 2 U.S. families struggles to afford diapers for their children,” said Joanne Samuel Goldblum, CEO and Founder of the National Diaper Bank Network. “The DDDRP is the direct result of years of advocacy by NDBN, its members, and congressional champions led by Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro and Congresswoman Barbara Lee, as well as Senator Tammy Duckworth and Senator Patty Murray, among others.”
DDDRP grant recipients will work with local partners, including NDBN members, to strengthen and expand their existing diaper distribution infrastructure and provide wrap-around support services to assist families experiencing diaper need. These support services can include job training, educational support and housing services.
2023 DDDRP Recipients:
• Connecticut Association for Community Action
• Maine Community Action Partnership
• New Hampshire Community Action Partnership
• New York State Community Action Association
• Community Action Partnership of Oregon
• Community Action Association of Pennsylvania
• Ponca Tribe of Nebraska
About the National Diaper Bank Network:
The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) leads a nationwide movement dedicated to helping individuals, children and families access the basic necessities they require to thrive and reach their full potential…including clean, dry diapers, period supplies and other basic needs. Launched in 2011 with the support of founding sponsor Huggies®, NDBN is dedicated to creating awareness, providing assistance and building community to #EndDiaperNeed in the US. Its active membership includes more than 300 basic needs banks serving local communities in all 50 US states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. More information on NDBN and diaper need is available at nationaldiaperbanknetwork.org, and on Twitter (@DiaperNetwork), Instagram (@DiaperNetwork) and Facebook (facebook.com/NationalDiaperBankNetwork).
