TerreStar Corporation to become MidWave Wireless, Inc. to Reflect Expanded Capabilities
Flexible-use allows MidWave to deploy its 1.4 GHz spectrum for use in a variety of services and technologies
We are excited to explore how MidWave can use its spectrum to advance next-generation networks or in 5G networks currently being deployed.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TerreStar Corporation is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to MidWave Wireless, Inc. to more accurately reflect its status as one of the largest independent mid-band spectrum holders in the United States. MidWave (TM) holds mid-band spectrum assets that cover the United States, representing more than 3.3 billion MHz-POPs of aggregate radio frequency resource.
— John Kneuer, CEO of MidWave Wireless, Inc.
“It is clear that a broad range of industry innovations from IoT to private broadband to satellite-to-terrestrial networks require access to exclusive, flexible, mid-band spectrum. MidWave Wireless is excited to explore how it can use its spectrum to advance these next-generation networks or in 5G networks currently being deployed”, said John Kneuer, Chief Executive Officer of MidWave Wireless, Inc.
About MidWave
MidWave Wireless (TM) is a wireless communications company that holds licenses for 8 MHz of flexible-use, high-power spectrum in the 1.4 GHz band covering the entire nation which currently enables Wireless Medical Telemetry Services within over 2,000 medical facilities across the United States. Flexible use for Midwave’s 1.4 GHz licenses became effective on August 29, 2023, allowing the Company to deploy its 1.4 GHz spectrum for use in a variety of additional services and technologies, and to accommodate multiple applications within the same band. Additionally, MidWave Wireless also holds an indirect interest in 18 AWS-3 licenses, a critical component of Band n70, covering 19% of the U.S., including 10 of the 30 largest markets.
