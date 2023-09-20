Bovtiqve Fashion Week LA Unveils Full Schedule
BVFW Free Exclusive Passes for Media and Event LineupLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown to Bovtiqve Fashion Week (BVFW) Los Angeles Edition has officially begun! This year's theme, "Hollywood Dreamin'' is in full effect as the best in the fashion industry converges for a week of shows, entertainment, parties, networking and fun. As the glamour of Hollywood merges with the craftsmanship of multicultural and inclusive designers, we're excited to release the full schedule of events for this spectacular week, taking place from September 27th through October 1st.
PRESS & MEDIA PASSES
We'd like to extend a warm invitation to all press and media professionals interested in covering this dazzling event. Your coverage will play a pivotal role in capturing the essence of BVFW LA "Hollywood Dreamin" for audiences worldwide. To secure your complimentary press and media pass, please contact our Public Relations Team Lead, Tiara Luten, at tiaraluten@gmail.com by Friday, September 22nd. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a world where fashion meets the magic of Hollywood. Join us as we redefine patience in fashion, one glamorous step at a time.
DAY 1: SEPTEMBER 27TH
EVENT: The “I Can” Panel at The Top
TIME: 6:00 - 9:00 PM
LOCATION: 1480 Vine St. Los Angeles, CA
BVFW Vol VII check-ins begin at The Top, a world famous Hollywood penthouse venue in the sky, where press, staff, models and designers will pick-up their credentials.
DAY 2: SEPTEMBER 28TH
EVENT: BVFW Editorial Day
TIME: TBD
LOCATION: TBD
Editorial Day is an exclusive event designed to foster collaboration and networking opportunities for photographers and models in the fashion industry.
EVENT: BVFW Opening Night Party "Hollywood Dreamin" at The Paper Tiger Hollywood
Who Runs The World: Introducing The BVFW VOL VII MODELS
TIME: 8:00 PM - Until
LOCATION: 4574 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004
The Opening Night Party at The Paper Tiger in Los Angeles promises to be a glittering affair that sets the tone for an unforgettable fashion week.
DAY 3: SEPTEMBER 29TH
EVENT: LA GALLERIA
TIME: 6:00 - 9:00 PM
PRESS ENTRY: 5:00 PM
LOCATION: 1701 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015
The fashion shows for the evening are the heartbeat of our event, where style takes center stage and runway dreams come to life.
DAY 4: SEPTEMBER 30TH
EVENT: The V Gala
TIME: 6:00 - 9:00 PM
PRESS ENTRY: 5:00 PM
LOCATION: 10850 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA
The V Gala is a night of glamour, elegance, and star-studded enchantment, where attendees are encouraged to step into the limelight dressed as their favorite Hollywood icons.
DAY 5: OCTOBER 1ST
EVENT: The BVFW Farewell Brunch/ The Flyest Brunch Ever at FIXINS
TIME: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
LOCATION: 800 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CA
The BVFW Farewell Brunch is the grand finale, a momentous occasion that draws the curtains on an extraordinary week of creativity and style.
CONTACT
For more information, please contact Franck Mille, at franckmille@prettyflysociety.com or call 850-530-0073. Follow us on social media: @bovtiqvefashionweek.
Franck Mille
Pretty Fly Society
info@bovtiqvefashionweek.com
