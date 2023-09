Bovtiqve Fashion Week LA Unveils Full Schedule

BVFW Free Exclusive Passes for Media and Event Lineup

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown to Bovtiqve Fashion Week (BVFW) Los Angeles Edition has officially begun! This year's theme, "Hollywood Dreamin'' is in full effect as the best in the fashion industry converges for a week of shows, entertainment, parties, networking and fun. As the glamour of Hollywood merges with the craftsmanship of multicultural and inclusive designers, we're excited to release the full schedule of events for this spectacular week, taking place from September 27th through October 1st.PRESS & MEDIA PASSESWe'd like to extend a warm invitation to all press and media professionals interested in covering this dazzling event. Your coverage will play a pivotal role in capturing the essence of BVFW LA "Hollywood Dreamin" for audiences worldwide. To secure your complimentary press and media pass, please contact our Public Relations Team Lead, Tiara Luten, at tiaraluten@gmail.com by Friday, September 22nd. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a world where fashion meets the magic of Hollywood. Join us as we redefine patience in fashion, one glamorous step at a time.DAY 1: SEPTEMBER 27THEVENT: The “I Can” Panel at The TopTIME: 6:00 - 9:00 PMLOCATION: 1480 Vine St. Los Angeles, CABVFW Vol VII check-ins begin at The Top, a world famous Hollywood penthouse venue in the sky, where press, staff, models and designers will pick-up their credentials.DAY 2: SEPTEMBER 28THEVENT: BVFW Editorial DayTIME: TBDLOCATION: TBDEditorial Day is an exclusive event designed to foster collaboration and networking opportunities for photographers and models in the fashion industry.EVENT: BVFW Opening Night Party "Hollywood Dreamin" at The Paper Tiger HollywoodWho Runs The World: Introducing The BVFW VOL VII MODELSTIME: 8:00 PM - UntilLOCATION: 4574 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90004The Opening Night Party at The Paper Tiger in Los Angeles promises to be a glittering affair that sets the tone for an unforgettable fashion week.DAY 3: SEPTEMBER 29THEVENT: LA GALLERIATIME: 6:00 - 9:00 PMPRESS ENTRY: 5:00 PMLOCATION: 1701 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90015The fashion shows for the evening are the heartbeat of our event, where style takes center stage and runway dreams come to life.DAY 4: SEPTEMBER 30THEVENT: The V GalaTIME: 6:00 - 9:00 PMPRESS ENTRY: 5:00 PMLOCATION: 10850 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CAThe V Gala is a night of glamour, elegance, and star-studded enchantment, where attendees are encouraged to step into the limelight dressed as their favorite Hollywood icons.DAY 5: OCTOBER 1STEVENT: The BVFW Farewell Brunch/ The Flyest Brunch Ever at FIXINSTIME: 12:00 PM - 4:00 PMLOCATION: 800 W Olympic Blvd Los Angeles, CAThe BVFW Farewell Brunch is the grand finale, a momentous occasion that draws the curtains on an extraordinary week of creativity and style.CONTACTFor more information, please contact Franck Mille, at franckmille@prettyflysociety.com or call 850-530-0073. Follow us on social media: @bovtiqvefashionweek