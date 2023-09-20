September 2023 Monthly Bulletin

On Sept. 6, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order laying out how California will deal with the topic of Artificial Intelligence (AI) through a measured approach focusing on shaping the future of ethical, transparent, and trustworthy AI, while remaining the world’s AI leader. The executive order initiates study of the development, use, and risks of AI technology throughout the state and to develop a deliberate and responsible process for evaluation and deployment of AI within state government.

To deploy Generative Artificial Intelligence (“GenAI”) ethically and responsibly throughout state government, protect and prepare for potential harms, and remain the world’s AI leader, the Governor’s executive order includes a number of provisions:

Risk-Analysis Report

Procurement Blueprint

Beneficial Uses of GenAI Report

Deployment and Analysis Framework

State Employee Training

Legislative Engagement

Evaluate Impacts of AI on an Ongoing Basis

California has established itself as the world leader in GenAI innovation with 35 of the world’s top 50 AI companies and a quarter of all AI patents, conference papers, and companies globally. California is also home to world-leading GenAI research institutions – the University of California, Berkeley’s College of Computing, Data Science, and Society and Stanford University’s Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence – providing a unique opportunity for academic research and government collaboration.

The Executive Order establishes a formal partnership with the University of California, Berkeley, and Stanford University to consider and evaluate the impacts of GenAI on California and what efforts the state should undertake to advance its leadership in this industry. The state and the institutions will develop and host a joint summit in 2024 to engage in meaningful discussions about the impacts of GenAI on California and its workforce.