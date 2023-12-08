Cute Printable Farm Animals Party Hats As Costumes or Masks for Kids Birthdays Available

Farm Animal Party Hats with Pig, Chicken, Sheep, Duck Printable Farm Animal Party Hats with Donkey, Cow, Hen, and Horse Outlined Coloring Version: Farm Animal Costume Party Hats Set for Coloring with Sheep, Chicken, Pig, Duck Outlined Coloring Version: Sheep Costume Headband Printable TwoFish Logo

Cute farm animal party hats available as kids costumes or masks for birthdays. Farm animals include chicken, cow, donkey, duck, hen, horse, pig, and sheep.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwoFish is excited to announce the availability of their printable farm animal party hats. The party hats feature eight different designs including: chicken, cow, donkey, duck, hen, horse, pig, and sheep. The party hats feature cute and minimalist designs that capture the essence of each farm animal. These party hats are perfect for children's birthday parties or farm-themed events.

In addition to birthday parties, many customers have used the farm animal paper headbands as kids costumes for Christmas plays and Nativity scenes. Other customers have used these party hats for story time and imaginary pretend play.

TwoFish's printable farm animal party hats are available for purchase at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers. The party hats can be purchased individually and in sets. Currently, two sets of farm animal designs are available. One set includes pig, chicken, sheep and duck. The second set includes donkey, cow, horse, and hen. These party hats are affordable and convenient for parents, teachers, and party planners who want unique and fun party favors for farm-themed birthday parties and kids events.

One of TwoFish’s customers who purchased the hen party hat wrote a review saying, “Adorable! Perfect for my daughters chicken themed birthday party!”

A customer who purchased the chicken party hat said, “Super easy to print at a local office supply store on cardstock paper. Even easier to assemble. Made a great, memorable addition to a work event!”

Another customer said, “These were cute and the kids at my son's party really enjoyed wearing them.”

The printable party hats are designed to be fully adjustable for any head size including kids and adults. TwoFish developed the innovative adjustable headband design to make the sizing process fast and simple for customers. Parents, teachers and party hosts save time and have less stress because they can size the paper headbands on guests quickly and easily.

TwoFish offers two versions of the printable farm animal party hats: a full color version and an outlined version. The full-color version is designed with vibrant colors and is ready to print, make and wear. The outlined version allows kids to color and decorate their costume the way they like, making a fun, engaging and creative activity. In addition, these party hats make adorable photo opportunities and are fun party favors for guests to take home to enjoy fun memories of the party.

The printable farm animal party hats are available for purchase on Etsy. In addition to Etsy and to make it convenient for school teachers, TwoFish made the party hat designs available on the website TwoFish Project shop on Teachers Pay Teachers. In addition to cute farm animals, customers can view other adorable designs in the TwoFish Project shop, including fun Christmas designs and a variety of other animal designs. For most designs, customers can choose between colored versions or outlined versions that kids or adults can color and decorate as a party craft activity to take home as a party favor.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.

Video Tutorial: How To Make Cute Printable Farm Animal Party Hats for Kids Birthday Parties