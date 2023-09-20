Submit Release
Senate Bill 792 Printer's Number 0919

PENNSYLVANIA, September 20 - An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in emergency management services, providing for counterterrorism planning, preparedness and response; in Emergency Management Assistance Compact, providing for construction; and making repeals.

