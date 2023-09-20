Ron Rechan Launches AI Learning Tutorials and White Papers for SMBs
Leading business consultant Ron Rechan introduces series of AI learning tutorials tailored for SMBs, ensuring businesses can keep pace with the AI revolution.
The future isn't about keeping up; it's about standing out. SMBs, are you ready to nurture and ignite?”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading business consultant Ron Rechan introduces series of learning tutorials tailored for SMBs.
— Ron Rechan
The latest tutorial is titled "From Employees to Innovators: Worksheet To Foster an Intrapreneurial Spirit." This groundbreaking document promises SMBs the tools to unlock the vast intrapreneurial potential within their teams, heralding a new age of innovation and adaptability. Such tutorials are created specifically for small and medium size business owners. The content will be delivered in 'newsroom' fashion by addressing topics that are trending such as artificial intelligence and the work from home phenomenon. Weekly and monthly tutorials will include links to relevant articles and specific action steps for entrepreneurs to leverage in real-time.
Rechan’s insights aim to empower companies to adapt and thrive amidst rapidly changing market dynamics. The launch of the learning tutorials promises to bridge the knowledge gap in this ever-evolving digital age. The series will equip businesses with the necessary skills to ensure they remain at the forefront of industry advancements.
"Many SMBs understand the importance of innovation but struggle with execution. My goal, as a business consultant, is to offer them both the strategy and the tools to transform from within, creating a ripple effect of positive change," says Rechan.
Recent popular tutorials covered a Customer Service Survival Guide, A New Framework For Organizational Charts and The Art Of Employee Retention. Upcoming tutorials will cover a wide range of relevant content to assist SMB founders with the changing landscape of business. Upcoming tutorials will cover AI, labor shortages, customer service, marketing and much more.
Community engagement may also on the horizon. Webinars and workshop sessions can further enhance the learning tutorials by offering hands-on training, bringing these innovative tutorials to life.
Rechan states, "The future isn't about keeping up; it's about standing out."
For further details or media inquiries, please contact rprechan@gmail.com or visit www.RonRechan.com
