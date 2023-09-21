NTD Announces Global Beauty Pageant for Chinese Women
Tickets Now on Sale for the First Miss NTD Beauty Pageant
These lovely ladies represent what true beauty is along with traditional values. Outer beauty attracts, but inner beauty captivates.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, 10001, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Tang Dynasty Television (NTD), a Manhattan based global media group announces the inaugural Miss NTD Beauty Pageant. The grand finals of the pageant will take place in the evening of September 30, 2023 at the Performing Arts Center of SUNY Purchase College.
— Mr. John Tang, president of NTD
After months of global screening and auditions, over 30 candidates won the chance to compete in in this extraordinary event and showcase the elegance and graceful beauty of Chinese women who embrace traditional values. These ladies will compete in interviews, fitness, and evening gown. In addition, there will be several additional awards such as – Best in Beauty With a Mission, Miss Photogenic, Miss Congeniality and Director’s Award.
The NTD Global Chinese Beauty Pageant is one in a series of international cultural and arts events hosted by NTD, which aims to promote the traditional aesthetic character of Chinese women and bring back pure authenticity, pure goodness, and pure beauty. This Miss NTD Beauty Pageant marks the start of a new era in the beauty pageant industry. Ms. Zhou said, “This path-breaking event provides a perfect platform to showcase elegance and gracefulness of traditional Chinese women and to promote traditional Chinese culture.”
Mr. John Tang, president of NTD said, “NTD is proud to present this extraordinary Global Beauty Pageant, the first of its kind. These lovely ladies represent what true beauty is along with traditional values. Outer beauty attracts, but inner beauty captivates. I congratulate all the contestants. All of us at NTD are so proud of each one of you.”
The Phoenix Crown of the Miss NTD pageant is exclusively dedicated by the Shen Yun Collections.
For Tickets – Purchase online or call hotline at 929-999-1168
Pageant Information:
Date: Saturday September 30, 2023
Time: 6PM (Preshow)
Location: The Performing Arts Center at SUNY Purchase College
Address: 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY 10577
About NTD
NTD is a New York–based global television network founded in 2001 by Chinese Americans who fled communism. NTD is dedicated to truthful and uncensored reporting with a mission to create independent media, which it believes to be crucial to a free society. In addition to its flagship news programs which strive to provide insightful coverage of the world with the highest ethical standards, NTD’s arts and life-style programs embody universal values that celebrate the best of humanity’s culture and traditions.
Lucy Zhou
Miss NTD Beauty Pageant
contact@ntdbeautypageant.com
2023 Miss NTD Beauty Pageant - Grand Finals & Coronation