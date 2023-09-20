Drummond creates organized crime task force to combat illegal grow operations

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 20, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond has created an Organized Crime Task Force to combat the scourge of illegal marijuana grow operations across Oklahoma and added a resource for citizens to report suspicious activity related to unlicensed operations.

“Illegal marijuana grows are responsible for an alarming influx of organized crime into our communities, particularly from Mexican drug cartels and Chinese crime syndicates” Drummond noted. “I have made it a priority to wipe out these illicit operators and this task force is a crucial component to driving out criminals and ensuring public safety.”

The task force is working closely with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBN), the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority and other state agencies to investigate all crimes related to illegal grow operations, including human trafficking and the distribution of deadly drugs such as fentanyl.

Citizens with information about suspected illegal grow operations are encouraged to submit a tip to the Office of the Oklahoma Attorney General. A complaint form is available at oag.ok.gov by clicking on the “Illegal Marijuana Tipline” tab (https://www.oag.ok.gov/illegal-marijuana-growbusiness-complaint-form). Tips also can be sent to [email protected] and reporters can remain anonymous.

House Bill 2095, signed into law in May, gives the Organized Crime Task Force, in conjunction with OBN and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, full enforcement authority over medical marijuana laws. Authored by Rep. Jon Echols and Sen. Lonnie Paxton, the measure allows the Office of the Attorney General to subpoena business documents, conduct unannounced on-site inspections, seize and destroy illegal products and enter into agreements with other state agencies to combat illegal operations.