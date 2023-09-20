Post Session Report :: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

SB 224, PN 1097 (Argall) – An Act amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election Code, in dates of elections and primaries and special elections, further providing for general primary and candidates to be nominated and party officers to be elected. A vote of 45-2 was recorded.

SB 773, PN 1105 (Gebhard) – SB 538 amends the Medical Marijuana Act (P.L. 84, No. 16 of 2016) to provide independent grower/processor (G/P) permit holders with two dispensary permits. A vote of 44-3 was recorded.

HB 797, PN 2002 (B. Miller) – Amending the State Highway Law to provide for the planting of Pennsylvania-native vegetation along highways. A vote of 45-2 was recorded.

HB 1171, PN 1236 (Hill-Evans) – Requiring gas station fuel pumps to be within 350 feet of the master control emergency shut-off device, increased from 200 feet. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

HB 27, PN 2004 (Struzzi) – This bill temporarily extends and makes permanent certain substitute teacher and classroom monitor permit provisions from Act 91 of 2021. The bill also includes various provisions relating to school safety and mental health. This legislation transfers funds between the Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, relating to school safety. A vote of 47-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 47-0:

Dwight A. Shearer, Appalachian States Low-Level Radioactive Waste Commission (new appointment)

Nacole E. Hough, Children’s Trust Fund Board (new appointment)

Cathleen L. Palm, Children’s Trust Fund Board (new appointment)