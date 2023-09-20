Autani and LiteTrace Merge to form Global Leader in Smart Building Technology
Driving Innovation in Smart Solutions and Energy Optimization
We provide the simplicity of traditional room-based wireless controls extended by the analytics and centralized monitoring and control that fully centralized Network Lighting Control systems provide.”COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Autani, a leading provider of advanced building automation and energy management solutions, and LiteTrace, a pioneer in Bluetooth® lighting control solutions, today announced their merger to create a global leader in smart commercial building technologies and energy optimization.
— Dr. Scott Metker, COO of Autani
The merger combines Autani's award-winning building automation platform and LiteTrace's innovative Keilton brand of Bluetooth mesh lighting controls under one roof. By uniting these complementary solutions, the combined company will offer a comprehensive IoT platform to monitor, control, and optimize lighting, HVAC, access, and other systems - all through a unified dashboard.
The integration will enable all existing Keilton Bluetooth lighting control solutions to interoperate with Autani building controls. Jointly branded Keilton-Autani devices will provide unmatched capabilities for commercial building retrofits and new construction.
"Today marks a significant milestone as Autani and LiteTrace join forces to shape the future of smart technology solutions," said Dr. Scott Metker, COO of Autani. "This new product line will provide the simplicity of traditional room-based wireless controls extended by the analytics and centralized monitoring and control that fully centralized Network Lighting Control systems provide. By combining our strengths, we aim to drive advancements that will not only enhance operational efficiencies but also contribute to a greener and more sustainable planet."
Fred Tai, CEO of LiteTrace, said: “Joining forces with Autani allows us to bring our advanced lighting controls to more customers globally, while enabling holistic building optimization."
The complementary technology portfolios will allow for advanced analytics and automation to enhance building efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and drive sustainability. Additionally, the integration of Autani’s technical support team will enhance LiteTrace’s ability to handle after-sales service in North America.
Customers can expect a seamless transition and enhanced support as the companies integrate operations over the coming months. The unified team remains committed to delivering innovative solutions to new and existing customers worldwide.
For more information about LiteTrace and Autani products and other smart technology solutions, please visit www.autani.com and www.litetrace.com.
About LiteTrace Inc.
LiteTrace, founded in 2014 in Shenzhen, China provides software services and a complete package of luminaire sensors, controllers, drivers, and gateways for manufacturing brands, facility managers, installers, retrofit companies, lighting designers, lighting specifiers, and system integrators. LiteTrace is the first manufacturer in China to receive UL 1376 verification for security capabilities, and first to achieve full-stack, in-house R&D for networked sensors and controllers. LiteTrace’s Keilton® platform was one of the first systems listed to DLC’s Networked Lighting Controls (NLC5). For more information, visit www.litetrace.com.
About Autani, LLC
Autani, LLC (www.autani.com) is a building controls provider with a proven track record of reducing energy consumption while providing the analytics to power next-generation building management applications. At the core of our product offering is EnergyCenter, an open standards appliance that connects Lighting, Metering, HVAC, Refrigeration and Sensors to control, monitor and verify energy consumption through a single, powerful system with either wireless or wired connectivity. Autani’s easy-to-understand dashboard and analytics tools empower facility managers to optimize energy use, identify process inefficiencies, and improve space utilization.
###
Kristina Kunkle
Autani
+1 443-320-2233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn