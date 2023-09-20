ADAR Technologies Selects Equity Shift as Venue for Private Securities Offering and Secondary Trading
ADAR is offering common equity and dividend-paying securities to accredited investors and institutionsWYOMING AND NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ADAR Technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions for today’s waste management challenges, has announced that Equity Shift, a blockchain-powered private market fundraising platform and ATS (Alternative Trading System), will host ADAR’s latest private funding round on Equity Shift’s BITEⓇ (Blockchain Instrument for Transferable Equity) platform. The funding round provides potential investors with the option to invest in dividend-paying securities.
"We are thrilled to partner with Equity Shift and leverage their advanced blockchain-powered platform for our private securities offering. Together, we are revolutionizing the waste management industry and driving sustainable solutions forward." - Dan Kelly, CEO of ADAR Technologies
ADAR is using patent pending technology to solve the massive waste management crisis currently generating 2 billion tons of garbage and 1.3 billion tons of food waste every year. ADAR helps customers address their waste management needs, reduce their carbon footprint, and increase profit by providing technology that dries, pulverizes, and sanitizes waste material without the use of heat, chemicals, drying agents, or fossil fuels. ADAR is raising capital to meet current demand and facilitate the manufacturing of more units.
ADAR offers potential investors an alternative security that pays defined and forced dividends on a quarterly basis. ADAR defines these securities as having a fixed total market supply to eliminate dilution risk, asset-backed unit-first distribution to provide downside risk protection and planned secondary trading on an ATS to provide liquidity faster than typical private investments.
ADAR has partnered with Equity Shift for their robust private market platform, compliance-first approach, and use of true automation and blockchain technology to streamline administrative tasks and recordkeeping. Equity Shift will leverage their BITEⓇ platform to manage the primary offering and future liquidity events. The BITEⓇ platform will reflect all tokenized securities on a traditional and blockchain-based ledger in parallel to produce a uniform single source of truth for ownership.
About ADAR Technologies
ADAR Technologies is a leading innovator in sustainable waste management solutions. Specializing in converting waste into usable material, ADAR Technologies offers cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise to address global waste challenges. With a commitment to minimizing waste and maximizing sustainability, ADAR Technologies provides industry-leading solutions for both public and private sectors. To learn more about ADAR Technologies and its transformative approach to waste management, please visit www.adartech.com.
About Equity Shift, Inc.
Equity Shift blends automation and blockchain technology with the transaction capabilities of a Broker Dealer and Alternative Trading System to connect and simplify the private markets. Equity Shift’s patented BITEⓇ platform allows private market participants (issuers, lawyers, banks, brokers, advisors) to engage on one venue and provides accurate settlement, records, and confidentiality of data through the use of blockchain technology. Equity Shift simplifies the fundraising and transaction process by automating regulatory compliance, company rules, investor rights, AML/KYC, identity verification, investor accreditation, funds flow, ownership updates, and settlement.
