Cell-free chromatin immunoprecipitation to detect molecular pathways in heart transplantation

Existing monitoring approaches in heart transplantation lack the sensitivity to provide deep molecular assessments to guide management, or require endomyocardial biopsy, an invasive and blind procedure that lacks the precision to reliably obtain biopsy samples from diseased sites. This study examined plasma cell-free DNA chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (cfChIP-seq) as a noninvasive proxy to define molecular gene sets and sources of tissue injury in heart transplant patients. In healthy controls and in heart transplant patients, cfChIP-seq reliably detected housekeeping genes. cfChIP-seq identified differential gene signals of relevant immune and nonimmune molecular pathways that were predominantly down-regulated in immunosuppressed heart transplant patients compared with healthy controls. cfChIP-seq also identified cell-free DNA tissue sources. Compared with healthy controls, heart transplant patients demonstrated greater cell-free DNA from tissue types associated with heart transplant complications, including the heart, hematopoietic cells, lungs, liver, and vascular endothelium. cfChIP-seq may therefore be a reliable approach to profile dynamic assessments of molecular pathways and sources of tissue injury in heart transplant patients.

In this pilot study, we assessed if cfChIP-seq can be used to identify biologically plausible gene expression in heart transplant patients and healthy controls, as a first step towards developing specific nucleosome-based cfDNA test that can define molecular phenotypes of heart transplant rejection. We further assessed if cfChIP-seq can identify biological plausible sources of tissue injury in heart transplantation.

Results

This study intends to assess if a cfChIP-seq approach would delineate biological processes in physiological conditions and in heart transplantation. We performed a cross-sectional analysis to identify gene sets and cfDNA tissue sources in plasma samples. Housekeeping gene sets in healthy controls, which are constitutionally expressed to maintain basic cell function, was selected to a representative set of genes in physiological conditions. The study also performed differential gene signals between immunosuppressed heart transplant patients and healthy controls to investigate if cfChIP-seq identifies biological plausible pathways in heart transplantation. After consent, blood samples were collected from six healthy controls and nine heart transplant patients (Table S1) for cfChIP-seq. Blood samples were collected in Streck tubes, a prototype sample collection tube containing a proprietary preservative that prevents cell lysis. Plasma was separated from blood cells within 2 h of blood collection by centrifugation to limit cell lysis and genomic DNA contamination (Fig 1A).

Figure 1. Design of cell-free chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (cfChIP-Seq) of plasma samples. (A) Schematic workflow: blood samples of healthy controls and heart transplant patients were collected in Streck Cell-Free DNA BCT tubes. After an initial 1,000g centrifugation, plasma was further centrifuged at 16,000g. Cell-free DNA bound to histones was pooled by specific antibodies which were covalently bound to magnetic beads. Bound cfDNA was purified, used to generate DNA libraries, and sequenced. Sequenced reads were analyzed against controls to identify enrichment peaks, tissue-specific signatures, and biological pathways. (B) Length distribution of sequenced DNA fragments by cfChIP-seq showing nucleosomal periodicity. (C) Example sequencing saturation curves from HC6 for input DNA, H3K36me3, H3K4me1, H3K4me2, and H3K4me3 reads, highlighting the saturation achieved for H3K4me3 and H3K4me2. (D) Chromosome-based circos plots representing the distribution of cfChIP-seq peaks across the genome. Density plot of peaks found in all six healthy controls studied.

Given the potential of genomic DNA contamination during plasma sample preparation, cfDNA quality for each sample was verified by gel electrophoresis or quantitative PCR assessments before cfChIP-seq. All samples analyzed demonstrated high cfDNA quality without relevant genomic DNA contamination as shown in Fig 1B. First, antibodies directed to specific histone modifications were coupled to magnetic beads and incubated with 1 ml of thawed plasma. After washing and digestion of bound histones using proteinase K, captured cfDNA were indexed using Accel-NGS 2S plus DNA library kit with Unique Dual Indexing (Integrated DNA Technologies). Length distribution of cfDNA libraries demonstrate nucleosomal distribution with mononucleosomal predominance and negligible fragments of >1,000 bp indicative of no genomic DNA contamination (Fig 1B). The cfChIPed DNA libraries were subject to paired-end sequencing on the NovaSeq platform at an average of ∼40 million reads per sample. Two controls were included for each sample, nonspecific IgG and input cfDNA.

Of the four histone antibodies, H3K4me1 and H3K4me3 reached saturation at ∼30,000 million read pairs per sample; the two other histone antibodies (H3K4me2 and H3K36me3) and input cfDNA did not reach saturation (Figs 1C and S1A). The three H3K4me marks followed very similar global distribution (Fig 1D). Their local distributions matched known patterns, with H3K4me3, for example, found mostly near transcriptional start sites (TSS), H3K4me2 found at enhancers and TSS sites, and H3K4me1 found primarily at enhancers of housekeeping (active) genes (Fig S1B). The number and distribution of the called peaks for each histone were consistent with these patterns. For example, 46% of H3K4me3 peaks overlapped promoters, compared with 15% for H3K4me2 and 18% for H3K4me1 (Table S2). Use of the input control samples increased the number of peaks identified for all histone antibodies (Table S2). This also corrected for a weak binding pattern seen on gene bodies for non-expressed genes for all histones (Fig S1B). For these reasons, input normalization was used for all downstream analyses. Furthermore, H3K4me3 showed a higher fraction of reads in peaks (Fig S2A) but a lower number of reads in peaks (Fig S2B), confirming that most of H3K4me3 reads are enriched in the promotor region that represents a small part of the entire genome. The signals from each of the H3K4me1, H3K4me2, and H3K4me3 were comparable among healthy controls, indicating the reproducibility of the approach (Fig S2).

Figure S1. Optimization of cfChIP-seq. (A) Saturation curve of all individual samples for input DNA and chromatin (H3K36me3, H3K4me1, H3K4me2, and H3K4me3) profile. (B) Average distribution (mean and confidence interval) of cfChIP-seq signals on genes around the TSS and enhancers for with and without input normalization.

Figure S2. Assessing replication of cfChIP-seq signals for healthy controls. (A) Bar plots showing fraction of reads in peaks for H3K4me1 (left), H3K4me2 (middle), and H3K4me3 (right). Each bar on the x-axis indicates individual subjects. Fraction of reads in peaks was highest for H3K4me3 than for H3K4me1 and H3K4me2. (B) Bar plots representing the number of called peaks of individual samples for H3K4me1 (left), H3K4me2 (middle), and H3K4me3 (right). Number of peaks were highest for H3K4me2 than for H3K4me1 and H3K4me3.

CfChIP-seq reliably detect housekeeping genes We next assessed if cfChIP-seq gene signals are reflective of gene expression, focusing on H3K4me3, which showed highest and most consistent reads per genomic content (RPGC) signal across samples. Prototype housekeeping genes (GAPDH and TBP) showed peaks matching their promoter location, around the TSS. Similarly, for example, monocyte-specific genes (FCN1 and CSF3R), a major cell type contributing plasma cfDNA, showed peaks matching their gene promoter location. However, the monocyte-specific genes showed lower RPGC compared with housekeeping genes that are constitutionally expressed in all tissues. Non-expressed genes in healthy patients (IL-3 and CSF2) showed no or nonspecific peaks, with baseline levels that are no different from nonspecific IgG (Fig 2A). In total, H3K4me3 cfChIP-seq detected 93% of housekeeping genes (Fig 2B), that is 8,452 of the 9,099 housekeeping genes represented in Table S3. Of the 4,070 non-housekeeping genes detected by H3K4me3 cfChIP-seq, one-third (n = 1,381 genes) were neutrophil and/or monocyte-specific genes; neutrophils and monocytes contribute over one-third of plasma cfDNA (Fig 2B). Because leukocytes contribute over three-quarters of plasma cfDNA in healthy patients (Moss et al, 2018), we determined if H3K4me3 cfChIP-seq gene signals correlate with leukocyte ChIP-seq, and observed a strong correlation (Fig 2C). Taken together, these findings are consistent with the prior report (Sadeh et al, 2021) and indicate that H3K4me3 cfChIP-seq reliably detect gene expression signals that are biologically plausible in healthy controls. Figure 2. ChIP-Seq correlates with gene expression in a physiological state. (A) Epigenome browser snapshots showing (RPGC-normalized sequence reads) H3K4me3 ChIP-seq signals at example housekeeping (TBP, GAPDH), monocyte-specific genes (FCN1, CSF3R) and silent (IL-3, CSF2) genes in HC6. (B) Comparison of genes identified by ChIP-Seq. Top: Venn diagram showing the number of promoters overlapping H3K4me3 peaks that are housekeeping genes (red). All gene lists were defined by Sadeh et al (2021) and identified in Table S3. Bottom: Venn diagram showing the overlap of non-housekeeping genes having H3K4me3 peaks associated with monocytes (orange) and/or neutrophils (green). (C) Scatterplot plot showing the correlation between H3K4me3 leukocyte ChIP-seq data and cfChIP-seq data (R2 = 0.86). Leukocyte data from Roadmap Epigenomics Consortium et al (2015).

CfChIP-seq identifies relevant molecular pathways in heart transplant patients We next analyzed plasma from heart transplant recipients maintained on immunosuppression drugs such as tacrolimus. Tacrolimus was initiated at transplantation for these patients and reached therapeutic levels by 2 wk of transplantation. So, posttransplant blood samples were collected at time points with stable tacrolimus levels from 155–223 d after transplantation. The isolated cfDNA showed an expected nucleosomal pattern and were of good quality free of genomic DNA contamination (Fig S3A). H3K4me3 peaks showed the highest frequency around TSS as expected (Fig S3B). Like for healthy controls, cfChIP-seq reliably detected housekeeping genes in heart transplant patients, detecting 8,453 of the 9,099 housekeeping genes. The remaining 3,266 non-housekeeping genes detected were predominantly associated to monocytes and neutrophils (n = 1,333) (Fig 3A). A principal component analysis showed separation of cfChIP peaks of healthy controls and transplant recipients (Fig 3B). Figure S3. Profiles of the cell-free chromatin in heart transplants. (A) Length distribution of sequenced DNA fragments for heart transplant patients. (B) Average reads per genomic content for H3K4me3 around the TSS site in heart transplant patients. Figure 3. H3K4me3 cfChIP-seq identifies relevant genes in heart transplant patients. (A) Venn diagram showing H3K4me3 peaks in transplant patients overlapping promoters of constitutively active housekeeping genes, and non-housekeeping genes associated to monocytes (orange) and neutrophils (green). (B) Principal component analysis plot of H3K4me3 peaks showing separation of healthy controls from transplant patient samples. (C) MA scatter plot shows differential gene peaks between heart transplant and healthy controls; a subset of calcineurin genes is marked. The blue dots indicate significant differential gene signals between heart transplant and healthy controls, dots under the thick line depict genes with lower H3K4me3 signals in heart transplant subjects compared with healthy controls. (D) KEGG pathway enrichment analysis of genes whose promoters were associated with a significant negative fold-change in transplant patients relative to healthy controls. Select immune and nonimmune pathways associated with transplantation state are shown. (E) Heatmap showing H3K4me3 pattern around the TSS site of genes associated with the calcineurin pathway. Calcineurin genes were defined as being members of GO:0097720 or Reactome R-HSA-2025928. Genes above the thick line show significant difference specific to transplantation state as compared with healthy controls. We employed the Deseq2 version of DiffBind v2 (Ross-Innes et al, 2012) to identify differential peaks between healthy controls and heart transplant recipients. There were 12,182 peaks with an FDR less than 0.05 between the healthy controls and heart transplant samples (Fig 3C). Nearly thirty eight percent (37.9%) of these peaks overlapped the promoter of 4,977 genes. Pathway analysis of these genes identified immune and nonimmune pathways that are relevant to transplantation (Fig 3D and Table S4). The immune pathways were predominantly associated with a loss of H3K4me3 in the promoters in transplant recipients compared with healthy controls, correlating with the immunosuppressed state of these transplant patients. Of the immune pathways identified, multiple genes showed the differential pattern, including 94 genes in the Rap1 pathway and 82 genes in the Ras signaling pathways. Given that heart transplant patients are maintained on tacrolimus, a calcineurin inhibitor, we further analyzed calcineurin pathway genes. NFACT1, the main target of calcineurin inhibitors, as was 28 of the other 51 calcineurin-related genes showed differential cfChIP-seq signals between heart transplant patients and healthy controls (Fig 3F). 53 genes of the mTOR signaling pathways demonstrated differential peaks, consistent with the fact that these patients were maintained on mTOR inhibitors. Nonimmune pathways also showed differential cfChIP-seq signals (Table S4). Genes associated to reorganization of extracellular matrix and fibrosis showed differences between transplant and healthy controls, including redundant genes associated to extracellular matrix reorganization such as proteoglycans (n = 80) or glycosaminoglycan metabolism (n = 23) (Table S4). Interesting, multiple gene sets associated to neuropathy (n = 136) (Table S4) were also differentially detected in transplant patients; neuropathy because of drug toxicity is a common manifestation in heart transplant patients.