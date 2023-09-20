Manchin Questions FCC on Protecting Our Communications Network from Adversaries and Expanding Broadband in West Virginia

September 20, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, questioned the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on the importance of the Rip and Replace Program, which strengthens our national security by helping American communication providers remove vulnerable equipment produced by Huawei and ZTE to protect our networks from foreign adversaries. Senator Manchin also asked about the Commission’s strategy to expand broadband in rural communities like West Virginia.

On protecting communication networks from adversaries:

“The FY21 omnibus bill appropriated $1.9 billion to carry out the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program, which is also known as the ‘Rip and Replace’ Program. For all the people that are out there, that we need to get off these services. Where do you stand on that? What are some of the national security implications that we're not fully aware of?” Senator Manchin said in part.

On FCC’s work to expand broadband in rural communities:

“How does the FCC make sure that in rural areas such as mine, and Louisiana and Tennessee, the carriers, who have exclusive rights in those areas, are doing what’s needed to expand broadband?” Senator Manchin continued. “Do you have enough resources to do the mapping accurately and follow it as designed? This should be a high priority in your budget.”

A video of Senator Manchin questioning FCC Chairwoman can be found here.