Public Art Competition to design new Justice and Legal Affairs Headquarters

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2023 (SKNIS): Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Garth Wilkin announced a new art competition to commence in the coming weeks.

 

He announced this during his presentation at the sitting of the National Assembly on September 18, 2023.

 

He said, “I wish to alert all artists, architects and other creatives that the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs has decided to create a public competition for a chance to win 20,000XCD to design the aesthetic of the new Ministry Headquarters to be built in 2024 on the Bay Road Basseterre.”

 

“Designs should reflect the historical architecture of Basseterre combined with modern, smart contemporary design elements,” he said

 

More details will be released on the competition shortly.

