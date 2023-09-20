DYADICA-SXTC Global develops and adds CONTAXT™ brand contact point mapping tool to its formidable brand strategy arsenal
DYADICA-SXTC Global started in 1973 in St. Louis, MO as a creative and design agency working with some of the world's biggest brands. It is a global front-line strategic and brand management leader. DYADICA-SXTC Global Brand Consulting develops and adds its CONTAXT™ brand contact point mapping and analysis tool to its formidable brand strategy arsenal
The DYADICA-SXTC developed CONTAXT™ tool allows for brand strategists, marketing and brand leaders to 3-dimensionally identify, locate, analyze and map complex brand-customer interactions and behaviors pinpointing the nature of dyadic brand-consumer relationships, their entry and exit points, their nature (purchasing, reinforcement or learning), “hotspots” of interaction, and modes of engagement across both traditional and digital environments. It is believed to be the first time such a tool has been developed and used.
CMO Stefan Jaworski who led the development of CONTACT™ which has taken nearly a decade, says, “it has been used with great success on both large and small clients locally and globally across many industries from D2C to B2B. It allows us to custom-visualize and thus map a client brand’s dyadic relationships between itself and its consumer interactions across multiple levels which adds serious power to strategic thinking and manipulation of these interactions. Because each brand has an entirely different set of dyadic drivers (in terms of their nature and value) and points of contact between themselves and their consumers (and even non-consumers) we start to uncover very- unique, valuable, and actionable information about the successful and even non-successful points of contact between brands and their consumers. It is done across both the traditional and digital arenas literally transcending both— this allows for total integration and understanding of the entire encompassed brand-consumer engagement process across many levels, technologies, engagement types and environments. It is a true mapping of Dyadic flow, channels of engagement and learning and even attribution. For a CMO, marketing, advertising, digital or brand manager, it is a powerful way to identify and visualize your brand’s relationships and thus take advantage of them or avoid mistakes.”
DYADICA-SXTC Global Brand Consulting started in 1973 as a creative and design agency working with some of the world's biggest brands headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri including Anheuser-Busch/Budweiser, Purina, Energizer, Snapple, Craftsman, Emerson, SEARS, etc. Over the decades, it has transformed into a global front-line strategic, brand and brand management provider including brand and marketing strategy, complete 360-degree brand building including Creative & Design, in- house/onsite client brand management, Marketing and Digital. It has grown to over 5000 client engagements across hundreds of clients (from start-ups to Fortune 100 brands to nation brands) around the globe through offices in North America, Asia and the EMEA.
DYADICA-SXTC Global Brand Consulting has decades of leading worldwide brand ideation through books, white papers, and articles that have changed the way brands think and operate with its works published in some of the world's best-known journals and newspapers, quoted in ideation-leading books, taught in leading business schools and agency training programs.
