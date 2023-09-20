The Sigsbee Deep by Richard J. Miller is now available for purchase online
EINPresswire.com/ -- “The adrenaline-pumping story features wild inventions (including a giant boat outfitted with spikes and a junkyard submarine), terrifying sea creatures, and a scenery-chomping villain and is furnished with scientific and technical details that successfully contextualize the more outlandish scenarios the author presents. Snappy dialogue and nail-biting suspense keep things moving along at a refreshingly brisk pace even as the novel tackles heavier themes of climate change and humans’ responsibility toward nature.
Engaging characters and nonstop peril make this delightfully campy adventure novel the epitome of a fun summer read.”―Kirkus Reviews
The Sigsbee Deep
“The Sigsbee Deep” is an adventure thriller written by Richard J. Miller, which tells the story of a group of survivors clinging on to a peninsula that has broken off the coast of Florida after the planet has reached “Hothouse Earth” conditions due to decades of climate science denial. The land mass, now named “New Pinellas Island,” is threatened by the shifting of the continental shelf towards the Sigsbee Deep, a place 17,000 feet deep in the Gulf of Mexico.
The protagonist, Mays Jackson, is a salvage yard owner who helps the islanders with his inventive skills, including the creation of a boat with iron spikes to protect against the jaws of giant Krakefish, which infest the Gulf and can consume any wooden or fiberglass vessel. Mays then builds a steel submarine to escape from the island and deliver his two children to their mother in Louisiana. However, the Krule clan, a family of thieves and killers, tries to steal the submarine to pursue their own agenda.
The novel explores themes such as climate change, survival, and human ingenuity in the face of adversity. It also delves into the darker aspects of human nature and the conflict between self-preservation and the greater good. Overall, “The Sigsbee Deep” is a thrilling and thought-provoking story that raises important questions about the future of our planet and the choices we make.
About the Author
Richard J Miller is a retired author from Long Island who believes in living life to the fullest. He used to work as an actor and fondly remembers his days working with fellow actors, writers, and directors in the short-film genre and on theatrical stages. Richard’s first book, The Isle of Thom, gained the interest of screenwriter, Christopher Mancuso, and they have collaborated on a feature film that is being considered in Hollywood. Richard values his long-lasting relationship with his wife and believes that life is great as long as he has her by his side.
