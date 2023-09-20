WaveAerospace Closes Series ‘A’ Financing to Build World's Fastest Multirotor UAS

WaveAerospace's Huntress II Turbojet is an all-weather hybrid electric/JP-5 VTOL aircraft.

Designed to fly in all weather, from land or sea, WaveAerospace’s VTOL Huntress Turbojet gets eyes on a target faster than any other rotorcraft.

The Huntress flies like no other aircraft in existence. It is a new Class of aircraft.” — Mark Strauss