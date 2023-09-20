Invite Commerce Unveils Cutting-Edge eCommerce Application with Seamless Integration into Oracle Cloud Order Management.
We are excited to introduce our shopping cart application to businesses seeking a competitive edge through this extension of their Oracle Cloud footprint”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invite Commerce, a leading Oracle Cloud ERP integrator, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking eCommerce application, designed to offer businesses a streamlined and efficient shopping experience for their customers while seamlessly integrating with Oracle Cloud.
— Evan Prokup
In today's rapidly changing Oracle landscape, businesses need reliable and adaptable tools to stay competitive. Invite Commerce's new shopping cart application delivers just that, with powerful features designed to optimize the online shopping process, enhance customer satisfaction, and simplify financial management through direct integration into Oracle Cloud.
Key features of Invite Commerce's shopping cart application include:
- User-Friendly Interface: The application boasts an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it effortless for customers to browse products, add items to their cart, and complete their purchases.
- Seamless Integration: Product, Item and Pricing information are directly integrated with Oracle Cloud, streamlining the order entry processes with real time information.
- Security and Compliance: Invite Commerce prioritizes the security of customer data and ensures that the shopping cart application complies with industry standards and regulations.
- Customization: Tailor the shopping cart to fit your brand's unique identity with customizable design options, ensuring a cohesive online shopping experience for your customers.
- Scalability: From a small footprint to a world-wide enterprise-level product base, Invite Commerce's shopping cart application is designed to scale with your needs.
To celebrate the launch of this innovative eCommerce application, Invite Commerce is offering exclusive promotions to early adopters. Businesses can take advantage of special pricing and personalized onboarding support for a limited time.
"We are excited to introduce our shopping cart application to businesses seeking a competitive edge through this extension of their Oracle Cloud footprint," said Evan Prokup, President of Invite Commerce. "Our commitment to excellence and innovation has driven us to develop a solution that not only simplifies online shopping but also integrates seamlessly with Oracle Cloud, empowering businesses to optimize their operations and grow their revenue."
For more information about Invite Commerce's shopping cart application and how it can benefit your business, please visit https://invitecommerce.com.
About Invite Commerce:
Invite Commerce is a forward-thinking Oracle Cloud Financial’s integrator dedicated to helping businesses expand the capabilities of their existing Oracle Cloud footprint. With a focus on innovation, user experience, and seamless integration, Invite Commerce delivers powerful tools and services that drive growth and elevate customer satisfaction.
Information
Invite Commerce
info@invitecommerce.com
B2B Commerce Demo